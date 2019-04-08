You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen leaving her position

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 6:35 AM

BP_Kirstjen Nielsen_080419_20.jpg
US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is leaving her position, President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday, as the administration pursues an overhaul of the department responsible for immigration policy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is leaving her position, President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday, as the administration pursues an overhaul of the department responsible for immigration policy.

Her departure was first reported by CBS News, which said it was unclear whether Ms Nielsen's departure would be voluntary.

In another tweet, Trump said Kevin McAleenan, the current US Customs and Border Protection commissioner, would become acting DHS secretary.

Ms Nielsen, 46, has held the position since December 2017. As it includes immigration and customs enforcement, her department is responsible for carrying out some of Trump's most contentious policies as he has sought to cut back on the number of Mexicans and Central Americans entering the United States without proper documentation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Repeatedly subjected to tough questioning by Democrats in Congress, Ms Nielsen has overseen Trump plans such as his effort to build a wall on the border with Mexico and the separation of migrant children from their families.

Trump insists that the arrival of immigrants across the southern US border constitutes a national emergency.

He recently threatened to close the border, or parts of it, if Congress did not change US laws to fix what he called immigration "loopholes."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Canada's opposition leader threatened with lawsuit by Trudeau

How Asean can address the data privacy conundrum

Forging business partnerships at Hannover Messe

Indonesia presidential race heats up

Italy's slower growth may trigger spending freeze

US stocks seen rallying higher on trade hopes, strong jobs data

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 World's first 5G phone released in South Korea
3 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
4 CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments
5 Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

Must Read

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BP_cyber_080419_2.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

How Asean can address the data privacy conundrum

BP_BHP_080419_3.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Energy & Commodities

BHP to cut more than 700 white-collar jobs, including some in Singapore: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening