You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US House adopts bill to avoid government shutdown

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 10:42 AM

rk_NancyPelosi_230920.jpg
"We have reached an agreement with Republicans," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement following a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to prevent large portions of the government from shutting down after September 30.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US House of Representatives adopted a budget bill on Tuesday to avoid an imminent government shutdown and extend funding through early December, after Democrats reached a deal with the White House and Republicans.

The bipartisan text would still need the Senate's backing and President Donald Trump's signature before it could enter into force.

"We have reached an agreement with Republicans," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement following a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to prevent large portions of the government from shutting down after September 30.

The measure would "add nearly US$8 billion in desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families," Ms Pelosi said.

The text extends a programme by which children receive free or reduced-price meals in order "to help the millions of families struggling to keep food on the table during the pandemic," Ms Pelosi said.

SEE ALSO

Facebook says fake accounts from China aimed at US politics

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Earlier in the day the United States surpassed the grim milestone of 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans had rejected an initial proposal even before a vote, saying that the bill ignored the needs of US farmers, with moderate Democrats also joining the outcry.

The matter is crucial to many of the lawmakers' constituents, making it a key election-year issue as many members of Congress court voters ahead of November 3.

The bipartisan deal includes funding for farmers, but with increased accountability to prevent "funds for farmers from being misused," Ms Pelosi said.

Congress, which is deeply divided along party lines, would not likely have been able to reach a broader agreement on a new 2021 budget before the end of the fiscal year, which falls on September 30 in the United States.

The short-term bill extends funding through December 11.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan factory activity struggles to recover as output falls: PMI

Australia extends relaxation of company reporting rules amid coronavirus pandemic

Trump administration plans two meetings on Big Tech on Wednesday

Death toll from India building collapse jumps to 26

UK MPs agree compromise for contentious Brexit bill

World should not be dominated by China-US 'rivalry': Macron

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 10:49 AM
Real Estate

Luxury Geneva hotels face 'life-threatening' corona crunch

[GENEVA] Behind its deep-red awnings, Richemont's blinds have been closed since July, after the coronavirus pandemic...

Sep 23, 2020 10:37 AM
Banking & Finance

Morgan Stanley's US$4.3b fund bets on India bank winners

[SINGAPORE] A Morgan Stanley fund is betting some private-sector lenders in India will emerge from the coronavirus...

Sep 23, 2020 10:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Bank of East Asia presses ahead with life insurance sale

[HONG KONG] Bank of East Asia (BEA) is pressing ahead with a potential sale of its life insurance assets as the Hong...

Sep 23, 2020 10:08 AM
Consumer

Australia preliminary retail sales down 4.2% in Aug, Victoria hit hard

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales fell 4.2 per cent in August from the month earlier, preliminary data showed on...

Sep 23, 2020 10:00 AM
Garage

Robo-adviser Syfe gets US$18.6m led by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures

DIGITAL wealth manager Syfe has closed an US$18.6 million Series A funding round led by PayPal co-founder Peter...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

Tech stocks reverse rally to lead markets rout in Asia, US, Europe

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.