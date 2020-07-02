You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US House approves US$1.5t infrastructure bill but outlook uncertain

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 6:56 AM

[WASHINGTON] The US House of Representatives approved a US$1.5 trillion infrastructure package on Wednesday by a 233-to-188 vote to boost spending on roads, bridges, public transit and rail, but the White House and Senate Republicans opposed the measure.

Representative Peter DeFazio, the Democrat who chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said the vote showed a House majority was "willing to fight for a new vision" that "deals with the incredibly deteriorated infrastructure in this country."

Republican Senator John Barrasso, who chairs the Environment and Public Works committee, responded by saying the House bill "is a dead end and has no chance of becoming law. It's a road to nowhere."

The bill dedicates nearly US$500 billion for surface transportation needs, US$130 billion for school infrastructure, US$70 billion to improve the electric grid, US$100 billion on housing, US$100 billion to expand broadband internet and US$30 billion on healthcare facilities.

Congress faces a Sept 30 deadline to reauthorise surface transportation spending. Four months before the November presidential election, it is increasingly unlikely Congress will strike a compromise deal to pay for a big spending jump and will instead temporarily extend existing funding.

SEE ALSO

Biden blames 'weak' Trump for Hong Kong clampdown

Barrasso's Senate panel in July 2019 authorised US$287 billion in surface transportation spending over five years, up 27 per cent from the previous budget, but the full Senate and other committees have yet to act.

Reuters reported on June 16 the Trump administration was preparing a potential US$1 trillion infrastructure package focused on transportation projects, but two senior administration officials said Wednesday it was unclear if or when it would disclose its proposal.

A White House spokeswoman did respond to requests for comment.

Congress abandoned requiring road users to pay for most road repairs and has not hiked the federal gasoline tax since 1993.

Since 2008, Congress has transferred about US$141 billion in general revenues to the Highway Trust Fund. To maintain existing spending levels, Congress will need to find US$107 billion over five years, government auditors say.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden blames 'weak' Trump for Hong Kong clampdown

US buys up Covid-19 drug, as some countries say well-stocked

Trump says he'd have 'no problem' using mask in 'tight' quarters

Federal Reserve deluged by letters from needy over US loan programme

Parties work the ground as hustings gather speed

Jobs, social mobility at forefront of live debate

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Biden blames 'weak' Trump for Hong Kong clampdown

[WASHINGTON] Presidential contender Joe Biden on Wednesday blamed a "weak" Donald Trump for China's clampdown in...

Jul 2, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

US buys up Covid-19 drug, as some countries say well-stocked

[WASHINGTON] Britain and Germany said Wednesday they had sufficient stocks of remdesivir, the first drug to be shown...

Jul 2, 2020 06:48 AM
Transport

Tesla becomes richest auto group as Detroit giants see sales drop

[NEW YORK] Tesla engineered its latest coup Wednesday, becoming the world's richest car company while two of Detroit...

Jul 2, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says he'd have 'no problem' using mask in 'tight' quarters

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump, who has yet to be seen in public wearing a face mask during the coronavirus...

Jul 2, 2020 06:41 AM
Transport

US regulators complete test flights on Boeing 737 MAX

[NEW YORK] Air safety regulators successfully completed three days of flight tests on the Boeing 737 MAX, a key step...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.