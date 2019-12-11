You are here

US House Democrats claim victory in revamping US-Mexico-Canada trade pact

Wed, Dec 11, 2019 - 12:21 AM

file78ch3uk482c1scx1gzx.jpg
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US House Democrats on Tuesday claimed victory in negotiating changes to a US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement to ensure better protection for workers, the environment and remove key provisions that they said would have benefited big pharmaceutical companies.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the agreement reached after a year of tough negotiations was "infinitely better" than what the Trump administration initially proposed, calling it "a victory for American workers."

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said sections of the text would be reviewed by lawmakers, but he saw no reason for "unnecessary delays" in bringing the trade pact to a vote on the House floor. It is expected to pass the Senate. 

REUTERS

