You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US House passes US$3 trillion coronavirus aid bill opposed by Trump

Sat, May 16, 2020 - 10:06 AM

nz_capitol_160560.jpg
The US House of Representatives on Friday narrowly approved a US$3 trillion bill crafted by Democrats to provide more aid for battling the coronavirus and stimulating a faltering economy rocked by the pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US House of Representatives on Friday narrowly approved a US$3 trillion bill crafted by Democrats to provide more aid for battling the coronavirus and stimulating a faltering economy rocked by the pandemic.

By a vote of 208-199 Democrats won passage of a bill that...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Fake MAS e-mails scammed nine individuals of over S$50,000 in total

Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from June 3

WHO probes possible coronavirus link to rare disease in children

UK researchers test dogs' ability to sniff out Covid-19

China calls on US to pay its debts to the United Nations

Trump says US working with other countries on coronavirus vaccine

BREAKING NEWS

May 16, 2020 10:39 AM
Government & Economy

Fake MAS e-mails scammed nine individuals of over S$50,000 in total

NINE individuals have reported that they were scammed by bogus e-mails misusing the Monetary Authority of Singapore'...

May 16, 2020 10:04 AM
Transport

General Motors chief calls jobs cuts in self-driving unit 'prudent'

[DETROIT] General Motors (GM) chief Mary Barra on Friday labeled as "prudent" the automaker's plans to cut staff in...

May 16, 2020 09:48 AM
Government & Economy

Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from June 3

[ROME] Italy's government on Saturday approved a decree which will allow travel to and from abroad from June 3, in a...

May 16, 2020 09:46 AM
Garage

E-commerce startup banks on robotics, AI to win consumers

[WASHINGTON] Robots will do the shopping at a US startup which is banking on fully automated warehouses for...

May 16, 2020 09:32 AM
Government & Economy

WHO probes possible coronavirus link to rare disease in children

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday it was studying a possible link between Covid-19 and a rare...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.