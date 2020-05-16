US House passes US$3 trillion coronavirus aid bill opposed by Trump

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] The US House of Representatives on Friday narrowly approved a US$3 trillion bill crafted by Democrats to provide more aid for battling the coronavirus and stimulating a faltering economy rocked by the pandemic.
By a vote of 208-199 Democrats won passage of a bill that...
