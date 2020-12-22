You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US House passes US$892b coronavirus relief package; Senate to vote

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 10:35 AM

[WASHINGTON] The US House of Representatives passed an US$892 billion coronavirus aid package on Monday aimed at throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy, clearing the way for Senate approval later in the evening.

The House in a pair of bipartisan votes also passed a...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Former Japan PM Abe questioned on Monday by prosecutors: NHK

Japan PM Suga shies away from calling state of emergency as virus cases rise

New coronavirus variant not out of control, says WHO

US charges Libyan 'bombmaker' over 1988 Lockerbie attack

UK working 'as fast as possible' to resolve border closures: Johnson

Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 10:31 AM
Government & Economy

Former Japan PM Abe questioned on Monday by prosecutors: NHK

[TOKYO] Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe submitted to voluntary questioning by Tokyo prosecutors on Monday...

Dec 22, 2020 10:28 AM
Consumer

SoftBank bows to government pressure with fee cuts

[TOKYO] Japanese wireless carrier SoftBank Corp on Tuesday said it will lower its mobile fees, joining bigger rival...

Dec 22, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks begin Tuesday with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday morning, extending losses into a third day as...

Dec 22, 2020 09:40 AM
Real Estate

GIC, ESR Cayman establish US$750m JV to invest in real estate in India

SOVEREIGN wealth fund GIC and ESR Cayman have entered into a 80:20 strategic partnership to establish a US$750...

Dec 22, 2020 09:36 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks dip on Tuesday's open; STI down 0.3%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking declines in the region and overnight US markets as enthusiasm...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scoot brings cheer to healthcare workers and vulnerable families

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

UK working 'as fast as possible' to resolve border closures: Johnson

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for