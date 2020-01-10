You are here

US House votes to limit Trump war powers against Iran

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 7:55 AM

In a rebuke to President Donald Trump, the US House voted on Thursday to restrict his future military action against Iran, as lawmakers sought to claw back congressional war powers from the White House.
PHOTO: AP

[WASHINGTON] In a rebuke to President Donald Trump, the US House voted on Thursday to restrict his future military action against Iran, as lawmakers sought to claw back congressional war powers from the White House.

The non-binding resolution was introduced by Democrats after Mr Trump's order to kill an Iranian commander and retaliatory missile strikes by the Islamic republic dramatically escalated tensions and raised fears of a war between the two foes.

The vote, 224 to 194, was largely along party lines, although three members of Trump's Republican Party joined Democrats in approving the measure that demands the president not engage in military action against Iran unless authorised by Congress.

