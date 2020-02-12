You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US households add US$601b of debt in 2019: NY Federal Reserve

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 10:57 AM

nz_apartment_120248.jpg
American households borrowed another US$601 billion in 2019, the largest yearly gain since 2007, just before the global financial crisis, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] American households borrowed another US$601 billion in 2019, the largest yearly gain since 2007, just before the global financial crisis, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

Fueled by rising mortgage debt as homebuyers continued to take advantage of low interest rates, the increase last year brought total household debt to a new record high, surpassing the previous peak reached in 2008 just before the market crash, according to the report.

Following the 22nd straight quarter of growth, American household debt swelled to US$14.15 trillion by the end of 2019, the New York Fed said in its quarterly report.

In the final three months of the year, new home loans jumped to their highest volume since the fourth quarter of 2005, while credit cards and auto loans also added to the increase.

The Federal Reserve cut the benchmark lending rate three times last year to try to shore up economic growth, with the last cut in October taking it down to 1.5-1.75 per cent, which continued to bring homebuyers into the market.

SEE ALSO

3% cash payout under debt scheme beats liquidation: honestbee ex-chairman

But the debt load is taking its toll on some households, and the New York Fed warned that more and more credit card borrowers - particularly young people - were falling behind on their payments.

About 4.3 per cent of credit card holders between the ages of 18 and 29 years old were delinquent in 2019, while the rate was 2.8 per cent for people between the ages of 30 and 39, the report said.

"Younger borrowers, who are disproportionately likely to have credit cards and student loans as their primary form of debt, struggle more than others with on-time repayment," New York Fed researchers said in a blog post on the report.

The data showed bankruptcies crept slightly upwards to 202,000 in the fourth quarter from 195,000 in the same period in 2018, even as the job market and wages remained healthy.

Student loans meanwhile rose by US$51 billion to US$1.51 trillion, with 9.21 per cent past due by 90 days or more, the bank said.

AFP

Government & Economy

IMF says China can top up stimulus but must focus on reform

Coronavirus death toll passes 1,110: Chinese government

Australian consumer sentiment brightens as bushfires recede

New Zealand central bank keeps rates unchanged at 1.0%

Trump under fire for intervening in Roger Stone case

39 more on board Japan cruise ship have new coronavirus: minister

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 11:32 AM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering inks 2 maintenance contracts with T'way Air

ST Engineering's aerospace arm extended its ongoing partnership with South Korean airline T'way Air with two multi-...

Feb 12, 2020 11:21 AM
Transport

Coronavirus wreaking havoc on global mail delivery

[LONDON] In a world dominated by email and smartphones, the shipping industry still relies heavily on paper...

Feb 12, 2020 11:18 AM
Transport

China's aviation regulator hopes countries will lift virus-related travel curbs soon

[BEIJING] China's aviation regulator said on Wednesday that it hopes countries will lift virus-related travel...

Feb 12, 2020 11:17 AM
Government & Economy

IMF says China can top up stimulus but must focus on reform

[TOKYO] China has room to take fiscal stimulus measures if its economy slows further but should not lose sight of...

Feb 12, 2020 11:12 AM
Consumer

Virus hits China's gold jewellery demand as shoppers stay away

[HONG KONG] Sales of gold jewellery in China are set to plummet this year as the economic damage from the deadly...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly