You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US import prices unexpectedly rise, but trend still weak

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 9:46 PM

file6ucs9o0ylgoejrawm60.jpg
US import prices unexpectedly rose in July, but the underlying trend continued to be weak, pointing to subdued imported inflation pressures.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US import prices unexpectedly rose in July, but the underlying trend continued to be weak, pointing to subdued imported inflation pressures.

The report from the Labour Department on Wednesday suggested inflation could remain moderate despite a broad increase in consumer prices in July, which could allow the Federal Reserve to cut interest rate further to limit the damage to the economy from trade tensions.

The Trump administration on Tuesday delayed imposing a 10 per cent import tariff on laptops, cell phones, video game consoles and a wide range of other products made in China until mid-December, saying the move was to avoid hurting American shoppers heading into the Christmas holiday.

Economists said the delay of the duties, which had been scheduled to kick off on Sept 1, still left a cloud over the economy. Fears about the impact of the trade war on the US economic expansion, the longest in history, prompted the Fed to cut its short-term lending rate by 25 basis points last month for the first time since 2008.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Import prices increased 0.2 per cent last month as a rebound in the cost of petroleum products offset declines in prices for capital goods and motor vehicles, the government said. Data for June was revised down to show import prices dropping 1.1 per cent instead of falling 0.9 per cent as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices would be unchanged in July. In the 12 months through July, import prices dropped 1.8 per cent after decreasing 2.0 per cent in June. Import prices exclude tariffs.

In July, prices for imported fuels and lubricants rebounded 1.8 per cent after falling 7.3 per cent in the prior month. Petroleum prices increased 1.9 per cent after plunging 7.0 per cent in June. Imported food prices fell 0.5 per cent, the third straight monthly drop.

Excluding fuels and food, import prices were unchanged last month after dropping 0.2 pwer cent in June. The core import prices fell 1.5 per cent in the 12 months through July.

The cost of imported capital goods decreased 0.1 per cent last month after falling 0.2 per cent in June. The price of imported motor vehicles and parts declined 0.3 per cent last month.

Prices for imported consumer goods excluding automobiles rose 0.2 per cent after being unchanged in June.

The cost of goods imported from China dipped 0.1 per cent last month after falling 0.2 per cent in June. Prices fell 1.6 per cent in the 12 months through July, matching June's decline.

The report also showed export prices rose 0.2 per cent in July, boosted by gains in prices for agricultural and nonagricultural products, after declining for two straight months. Export prices fell 0.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis in July after decreasing 1.6 per cent in June.

Prices for exported agricultural products rose 0.4 per cent, lifted by a surge in prices for soybeans, other animal feeds, nuts and vegetables. Prices for agricultural products jumped 3.7 per cent in the 12 months to July, the largest advance since June 2017.

Prices for exported nonagricultural goods rose 0.2 per cent in July after tumbling 1.0 per cent in June. In the 12 months through July, prices dropped 1.5 per cent. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Thailand orders arrests of four more suspects in Bangkok blasts

China says Hong Kong protests 'near terrorism' as airport reopens

Recession warnings pile up for the battered global economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thai air force prepares Hong Kong contingency evacuation plan

Most Singapore employers keen to hire overseas returnees: Hays

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

doc76non1aaaxf2ua8wd69_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly