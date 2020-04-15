You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US industrial output falls 5.4 per cent in March as virus strikes: Fed

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 10:45 PM

file6u6m78n1ju0ton2ees6.jpg
US industrial production fell 5.4 per cent in March as the coronavirus pandemic forced factories to close their doors and workers to stay home, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US industrial production fell 5.4 per cent in March as the coronavirus pandemic forced factories to close their doors and workers to stay home, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

It was largest decline since 1946, reflecting the economic devastation wrought by the disease, which has caused businesses to shed some 17 million jobs since mid-March as the pandemic curtailed consumer spending and paralyzed the world's largest economy.

Manufacturing output dropped 6.3 per cent, also the biggest fall in more than seven decades, which was felt across most industries but particularly pronounced in motor vehicles and parts which plunged 28 per cent, according to the report.

The pandemic is another blow to American manufacturing which was in recession for most of last year, battered by a multi-front trade war waged by President Donald Trump.

Total industrial output is 5.5 per cent below March 2019 while manufacturing production is down 7.6 per cent from a year ago, but analysts expect more bad news to come.

SEE ALSO

Ruling party set for win South Korea elections

"The outlook is bleak for the industrial sectors," Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics said in an analysis, which predicted further declines in April's data.

"Major supply chain disruptions, reduced energy activity and tighter financial conditions will continue to represent major headwinds in the coming months."

Smaller declines were reported in nondurable goods, which fell by only 3.2 per cent with decreases of two per cent or less in food and beverage, paper and chemicals - many of which were coveted as consumers opted to stay indoors.

Utilities output fell 3.9 per cent and mining output dropped 2.0 per cent, including a sizable drop in oil drilling, while capacity utilisation fell to 72.7 per cent from 77 per cent in February.

AFP

Government & Economy

Ruling party set for win South Korea elections

Coronavirus delivers record blow to US retail sales in March

Record demand as Czechs keep up borrowing frenzy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

First S$7b in Jobs Support Scheme wage subsidies to be paid from Wednesday

India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia to help fight Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 10:35 PM
Government & Economy

Ruling party set for win South Korea elections

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae-in's ruling party is projected to win a parliamentary election on Wednesday...

Apr 15, 2020 10:16 PM
Companies & Markets

StarHub's fibre broadband falters as Singaporeans telecommute during 'circuit breaker' period

STARHUB'S fibre broadband services were hit by intermittent outages on Wednesday, causing disruption to some of its...

Apr 15, 2020 09:48 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St tumbles on lackluster earnings, economic data

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes slumped 2 per cent minutes after the open on Wednesday as a record drop in retail sales...

Apr 15, 2020 09:12 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL to scoop up controlling stake in China's Sincere Property Group

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) is acquiring a 51.01 per cent stake in Chinese real estate developer Sincere...

Apr 15, 2020 09:08 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus delivers record blow to US retail sales in March

[WASHINGTON] US retail sales suffered a record drop in March as mandatory business closures to control the spread of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.