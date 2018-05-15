You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US inflation expectations rise- NY Fed

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 11:50 PM

file6ue8kjwm1cl12qced8c4.jpg
The survey of consumer expectations, which the Fed considers along with other data on US price pressures, showed median one-year ahead expectations increased to 2.98 per cent, from 2.75 per cent in March.

[WASHINGTON]  US inflation expectations edged up in April, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published on Monday.

The survey of consumer expectations, which the Fed considers along with other data on US price pressures, showed median one-year ahead expectations increased to 2.98 per cent, from 2.75 per cent in March. The three-year measure also rose to 2.97 per cent, from 2.91 per cent previously.

Both gauges have largely been on an upward trend this year after years in which they slipped since the survey began in 2013.

The rise in consumer expectations comes as the U.S. central bank continues its tightening cycle that began in late 2015, with past worries over weak inflation receding.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Fed's preferred measure of inflation is now effectively at the central bank's 2 per cent target rate after undershooting that goal for almost six years. Price gains increased to 1.9 per cent in the 12 months through March.

The Fed unanimously decided to raise interest rates at its policy meeting in March. It forecasts another two rate rises for this year, although an increasing number of policymakers see three as a possibility.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UN says 'seems anyone is liable to be shot dead' in Gaza

UN says 'seems anyone is liable to be shot dead' in Gaza

Germany blames trade as economy cools more than forecast

UK workers get a real pay increase as Labor market tightens

Malaysia's 92-year-old PM says he'll stay in office for 1-2 years

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening