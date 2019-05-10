You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US is in 'constitutional crisis', House speaker says

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 6:34 AM

BP_Nancy Pelosi_100519_18.jpg
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the US is in a "constitutional crisis" triggered by President Donald Trump's refusal to comply with congressional inquiries into his actions, mainly in connection with the Russian election interference probe.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the US is in a "constitutional crisis" triggered by President Donald Trump's refusal to comply with congressional inquiries into his actions, mainly in connection with the Russian election interference probe.

"Trump and his Administration's decision to ignore the oath of office has triggered a constitutional crisis," Ms Pelosi, the country's most powerful Democratic politician, said on Twitter.

"It's appalling that the Administration is an obstacle to protecting our elections & getting the truth for the American people," she said.

Mr Trump and the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives have been locked in a bitter standoff since the publication late last month of the partially redacted Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 election that brought Mr Trump to office.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence that Mr Trump criminally colluded with Russia, but Democrats have been hotly disputing Mr Trump's assertion that it also exonerated him of trying to obstruct justice.

With substantial powers to run their own investigations, House Democrats have been demanding a full and unredacted copy of the Mueller report, as well as the President's tax returns.

Mr Trump has ordered his officials in the Treasury and Justice departments not to comply, putting pressure on the Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings that would grant them greater powers, despite the reluctance of many to take such a divisive and politically fraught path.

The Democrats are instead using an obscure legal move known as "inherent contempt" to try to force Attorney General William Barr to release the full report.

Ms Pelosi told reporters the Democrats want to organise a full vote on the move "as soon as possible."

In a sign that the showdown between the White House and the Democrats is not about to ease off, Ms Pelosi said "there may be some other contempt of Congress issues that we might want to deal with at the same time".

But she was once again reluctant to commit to an impeachment process, saying Democrats "won't go any faster than the facts take us or any slower than the facts take us".

"Impeachment is one of the most divisive things you can do, dividing a country, unless you really have your case with great clarity for the American people," she said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Vietnam may be added to expanded US list on currency manipulation: Bloomberg

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

New catalytic system helps turn unwanted CO2 into fuel

'We can't live life based on what Trump tweets'

Singapore partners Nanjing in startup centre

New CPF rules to expand pool of buyers for older homes

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

Must Read

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BT_20190510_PWIPRO_3777514.jpg
May 10, 2019
Consumer

Wipro Consumer Care making bigger Splash in personal care market

BT_20190510_JAIHI10_3777583.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

New catalytic system helps turn unwanted CO2 into fuel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening