US job growth slows further in August; unemployment rate falls to 8.4%

Sat, Sep 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

US job growth slowed further in August as financial assistance from the government ran out, threatening the economy's recovery from the Covid-19 recession.
Washington

US job growth slowed further in August as financial assistance from the government ran out, threatening the economy's recovery from the Covid-19 recession.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 1.371 million jobs last month after advancing 1.734 million in July, the Labor...

