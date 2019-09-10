You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US judge blocks Trump move on asylum-seekers

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 6:51 AM

BP_Donald Trump_100919_15.jpg
The ruling by District Court Judge Jon Tigar is the latest setback for President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which have been the subject of numerous court challenges.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] A US federal judge on Monday blocked a Trump administration move that would have prevented most Central American migrants from seeking asylum at the US border.

The ruling by District Court Judge Jon Tigar is the latest setback for President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which have been the subject of numerous court challenges.

The Trump administration in July required migrants seeking asylum in the United States to make their request in a country along their route, effectively banning them from doing so at the US border.

The policy is among a host of measures Mr Trump has taken in a bid to stem the flow of migrants from Central America trying to cross into the US from Mexico and request asylum.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tigar, a District Court judge for the Northern District of California, issued a nationwide injunction against the move, meaning it applies to states other than just California.

"The effect of the Rule is to categorically deny asylum to almost anyone entering the United States at the southern border if he or she did not first apply for asylum in Mexico or another third country," Mr Tigar said.

"The primary reason a nationwide injunction is appropriate is that it is the only means of affording complete relief," he added.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which argued against the administration move, welcomed the judge's ruling.

"The court recognized there is grave danger facing asylum-seekers along the entire stretch of the southern border," said ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt.

Melissa Crow, an attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Centre, said the ruling "levels the playing field for all the vulnerable individuals and families seeking refuge in the United States.

"With this decision, regardless of where they cross the border, these people should be able to seek asylum," Ms Crow said.

"Sadly, while this ruling removes a major hurdle, far too many obstacles remain, as this administration's war on asylum-seekers appears to know no bounds," Ms Crow added.

AFP

Government & Economy

North Korea says willing to hold talks with US in September

British MPs inflict fresh blow on Johnson over Brexit documents

Trump tweets increasingly moving markets: report

RCEP will be a gamechanger, says Balakrishnan, urging India to join

Singapore firms can tap EU expertise in urban sustainability

Japan downgrades Q2 GDP as trade war hits business investment

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Must Read

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BP_condo_100919_5.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Condo buyers go for pricier, larger units in Q2

BT_20190910_VTRAZER10_3887702.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Razer committing S$10m to boost Singapore gaming, e-sports

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly