You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US lawmakers urge action on 'crimes against humanity' in China

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 6:43 AM

rk_USCHflag_090120.jpg
US lawmakers called on Wednesday for President Donald Trump's administration to impose sanctions over rights abuses in China as they released a report describing "crimes against humanity" against the Uighur minority.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers called on Wednesday for President Donald Trump's administration to impose sanctions over rights abuses in China as they released a report describing "crimes against humanity" against the Uighur minority.

In a wide-ranging annual report, the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, which tracks human rights in the Asian power, voiced alarm at Beijing's incarceration of more than one million Uighurs and other Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang.

"The Commission believes Chinese authorities may be committing crimes against humanity against the Uighur people and other Turkic Muslims," it said.

Representative Chris Smith, a member of the commission, pointed to Uighur witnesses who said they were targeted for their Muslim faith.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are talking about crimes against humanity on a massive scale," Mr Smith told a news conference.

SEE ALSO

China warns US over Uighur bill, raising doubts over early trade deal

"We are talking, with regards to what is being done to the Uighurs, something we have not seen since World War II. And the Chinese government, particularly (President) Xi Jinping, needs to be held accountable for this egregious behaviour," he said.

Senator Marco Rubio, a close ally of President Donald Trump and co-chair of the commission, vowed that Congress would soon pass an act that seeks sanctions on officials over abuses and restricts exports of surveillance and other equipment seen as assisting in repression in Xinjiang.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives and Republican-led Senate need to reconcile similar acts they approved last year.

"The House and Senate agree on what we're trying to do. Just the language has to be identical," Mr Rubio said, without promising a date.

Lawmakers said it was crucial that the Trump administration implement the Uighur rights law - as well as a separate act on Hong Kong and an upcoming initiative on Tibet.

Congress last year nearly unanimously approved an act that ties US favorable trading status for Hong Kong to certification that Beijing has preserved the semi-autonomous status of the city, which has seen massive pro-democracy protests.

Mr Trump signed the law after musing on how it could jeopardise his efforts to press China in an intense trade war.

Mr Rubio said lawmakers across the partisan divide wanted to prioritise human rights but acknowledged that the administration was also concerned about trade.

"I do think that, by and large, they are supportive of what we are saying but, again, the proof will be in the implementation" of the act, Mr Rubio said.

Representative Jim McGovern, a Democrat who co-chairs the commission, said he appreciated the Trump administration's strong statements on Xinjiang but said there needed to be action.

"I think we need to get beyond talking the talk. We need to actually walk the walk," he said.

Uighur activists and witnesses say China is forcibly seeking to integrate the ethnic group. Beijing argues that it is offering vocational training in a bid to discourage extremism.

AFP

Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to nudge up growth forecast on boost from fiscal package: sources

Britain hints at Brexit transition period workaround

Sun shining after economy's difficult year: World Bank economist

US House to vote on preventing Trump from Iran war

2020 building demand likely to stay robust after reaching 5-year high last year

Fires have limited impact on outbound tours to Down Under

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 07:02 AM
Banking & Finance

New UK industry code aims to prevent Carillion-style crashes

[LONDON] Internal auditors should have direct access to top company bosses to help avoid Carillion-style corporate...

Jan 9, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to nudge up growth forecast on boost from fiscal package: sources

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan is likely to revise up slightly its economic forecast for the fiscal year starting in...

Jan 9, 2020 06:54 AM
Consumer

Walmart opened 134 stores in Mexico in 2019, biggest expansion in 6 years

[MEXICO CITY] Walmart last year launched its biggest expansion in Mexico since 2013, opening 134 new stores in its...

Jan 9, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Britain hints at Brexit transition period workaround

[LONDON] Britain on Wednesday suggested it could come to piecemeal agreements with the European Union in post-Brexit...

Jan 9, 2020 06:49 AM
Life & Culture

Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals

[LONDON] Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly