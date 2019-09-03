You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US manufacturing contracts for first time in three years

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 11:18 PM

file6ttm5a4m7oohn9a0jgg.jpg
US factory activity unexpectedly contracted in August for the first time in three years as shrinking orders, production and hiring pushed a widely followed measure of manufacturing to its lowest level since January 2016.
Bloomberg

[WASHINGTON] US factory activity unexpectedly contracted in August for the first time in three years as shrinking orders, production and hiring pushed a widely followed measure of manufacturing to its lowest level since January 2016.

The Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers index fell to 49.1 in August, weaker than all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists, data released Tuesday showed. Figures below 50 signal the manufacturing economy is generally contracting. The group's gauge of new orders dropped to a more than seven-year low, while the production index shrank to the weakest level since the end of 2015.

Faltering manufacturing could complicate President Donald Trump's re-election campaign as recent data undermines one of his signature promises for a strong economy. Stocks extended declines and the yield on 10-year Treasuries fell sharply Tuesday after the data was released. The dollar weakened.

The latest downturn underscores how slowing global growth and an escalating US trade war with China are taking an even bigger toll on domestic producers. Although manufacturing only makes up about 11 per cent of the economy, there are concerns that entrenched weakness - and any layoffs that may result - could filter through to the rest of the economy and endanger the record-long expansion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Manufacturing is technically already in a recession in the US with a Federal Reserve measure of output declining in two consecutive quarters. The malaise is consistent with developments in the sector around the world. By one measure, global factory activity has declined 15 straight months and contracted in the last three.

The ISM's measure of new orders, which are tracked by some as a leading indicator of a downturn, declined to 47.2. It was the first time since December 2015 that the gauge fell below 50. ISM's production gauge also sank below that mark, to 49.5 in August from 50.8.

The slump in demand and output spilled over into the labor market as the ISM's gauge of factory employment fell to 47.4, the lowest level since March 2016. That suggests this Friday's employment report will show weakness in August manufacturing payrolls, which were surprisingly robust the previous two months.

A measure of export orders, a proxy of overseas demand, sank to 43.3, the lowest reading since April 2009 during the depths of the last recession.

A separate factory PMI from IHS Markit came in at 50.3 on Tuesday, showing manufacturing was barely expanding.

The ISM's index of prices paid showed raw materials prices decreased for a third consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace in August, reflecting waning demand.

A gauge of supplier deliveries decreased to 51.4, indicating companies were having little difficulty meeting demand. Readings below 50 indicate faster deliveries, while those above 50 signal slowing.

Order backlogs also contracted in August for a fourth month.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Trump says trade deal gets tougher for China if he wins in 2020

British lawmakers bid to block PM leaving EU with no deal

Singapore PMI edges up again in Aug, but still in contraction

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Beijing says it 'firmly' supports Hong Kong leader

UK's Farage says PM Johnson does not want a no-deal Brexit

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

IMG_1257.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Garage

Shopee opens new HQ building at Science Park to house up to 3,000 staff

doc76xzadmintglp0n9f4x_doc73py7ky0s3t11ezrl2dw.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_atms_060812_0.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

New digital banks no major threat to Singapore’s Big 3: Fitch Ratings

Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Allianz Global Investors unveils thematic fund for Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly