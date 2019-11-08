You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US may postpone China tariffs due in December: Trump advisor

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 10:46 PM

doc77vzy3vkdfbxxp1q685_doc778x83sp794jp584vp.jpg
President Donald Trump could postpone tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to take effect in December, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Friday.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump could postpone tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to take effect in December, White House trade adviser said Friday.

However, he shot down reports that existing tariffs would be rolled back as part of a deal to end the lingering US-China trade conflict that has slowed the global economy.

Investors worldwide have been cheered by repeated reports quoting sources in Washington and Beijing saying duties already imposed could be removed in a proportional way.

But the hardline trade adviser seemed to cast doubt on the signs of progress in fraught negotiations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"What is on the table is tariffs coming in December, Dec 15," Peter Navarro told NPR radio. "We would be willing I think - it's up to the president - to postpone those tariffs."

SEE ALSO

China, US agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed

"But not roll back any existing tariffs. That's the fine distinction here."

And Mr Navarro told Fox Business late Thursday that "there is no agreement at this time to remove any of the existing tariffs as a condition of the phase one deal."

The United States and China have imposed steep tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in two-way trade, and another round of US duties are set to hit on Dec 15 on another US$160 billion in Chinese goods.

Other Trump administration officials have been more upbeat about the prospects but without revealing any details.

White House economic aide Larry Kudlow confirmed the advance in negotiations. If the sides reach a phase one trade deal, "there are going to be tariff agreements and concessions," he told Bloomberg on Thursday.

And White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told the Fox News Channel: "we are very, very optimistic that we will reach a deal soon."

AFP

Government & Economy

Billionaires' wealth falls for first time since 2015

EUSFTA approved, targeted to come into force on Nov 21

Death of Hong Kong student likely to add fuel to unrest

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Temasek announces organisational changes

Royal Mail seeks to block potential Christmas strike

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 10:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Synagie Corp launches S$0.10-a-share rights issue to fund 2020 growth plans

CATALIST-LISTED e-commerce solutions provider Synagie Corp plans to raise up to S$3.84 million in a rights issue to...

Nov 8, 2019 10:43 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as trade-fueled rally pauses

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes opened slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week fueled by...

Nov 8, 2019 10:26 PM
Consumer

LVMH does not rule out raising Tiffany bid: sources

[NEW YORK] French luxury giant LVMH has not ruled out raising its initial US$14.5 billion offer to take over US...

Nov 8, 2019 10:01 PM
Life & Culture

Australian bushfires wipe out half of koala colony, threaten more

[MELBOURNE] Bushfires have wiped out about half the koalas living on a coastal reserve in New South Wales, experts...

Nov 8, 2019 09:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Yoma Strategic flags expected Q2 loss

YOMA Strategic Holdings on Friday flagged an overall loss for the second quarter ended Sept 30, as it will take a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly