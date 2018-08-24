You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US-Mexico Nafta talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 7:45 AM

BP_Nafta_240818_22.jpg
Mr Trump has threatened to withdraw from the 24-year-old trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada if it is not reworked to the advantage of US workers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US-Mexico talks to craft an agreement on new auto industry rules under the Nafta trade pact are poised to continue into next week, Mexico's economy minister said on Thursday, as friction persists over the threat of more restrictive US import rules.

Since restarting last month, talks have focused on settling differences between the two sides over US President Donald Trump's complaint that the North American Free Trade Agreement has undercut US manufacturing to Mexico's benefit.

Mr Trump has threatened to withdraw from the 24-year-old trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada if it is not reworked to the advantage of US workers.

He hopes to reduce the US trade deficit with lower-cost Mexico and claw back jobs, particularly in the auto industry.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We're on a path that can take us into the weekend and next week," Mexican economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters as he entered the offices of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington for talks on Thursday afternoon.

Mexico and the United States have said they are close to resolving remaining bilateral issues in the revamp of the trade pact. However, a day earlier Guajardo had said the two sides might be able to reach agreement in "hours".

The tone has become more cautious since then.

"We are well advanced (but) not there yet," said Mr Guajardo.

The talks could drag on due to unresolved sticking points, such as rules of origin for autos, meant to bring more production to the region, a US sunset proposal that could kill Nafta after five years and dispute resolution mechanisms.

Canada has been waiting for the Mexican and US teams to reach common ground before rejoining the negotiations.

The Trump administration wants to be able to impose national security tariffs on future Mexican output from new auto assembly and parts plants, auto industry officials say.

That demand has been causing friction at the latest US-Mexico talks, according to an industry source familiar with the process, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, also said there had been discussion of imported products that do not comply with new Nafta requirements.

"We've not really been making any recommendations to the US government on that topic," he told reporters on a conference call.

Mr Blunt said that stronger automotive content rules emerging from Nafta negotiations are expected to keep North America competitive as a production base, and that he was "very encouraged" by the direction of US-Mexico talks.

The threat of 25 per cent tariffs could discourage new automotive investment in Mexico to serve the US market.

A Mexican source said that Mexico would not accept tougher import rules under a new Nafta than currently prevail in the United States under World Trade Organization tariff commitments, which foresee a 2.5 per cent duty for light vehicles.

US and Mexican officials say they will push for a deal that could open the door for Canada to return.

"We need to get an engagement with Canada and the only way that can happen is if we continue through the weekend and into next week," said Mr Guajardo.

Canada's government reiterated on Thursday that it would need to be satisfied with any new rules of origin.

"Updating the 'rules of origin' has always been a very big, important and complicated effort," Canadian foreign minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters in British Columbia. "Canada clearly has an interest in how those rules are updated and we clearly will need to look at and agree to any final conclusion."

Mexico's steel industry association Canacero said it was called to Washington to discuss implementing steel quotas with the United States to replace the 25 per cent tariffs Mr Trump imposed on imports of the metal.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Australian dollar may be en route to 70 US cents

US-China trade talks end with no breakthrough as tariffs kick in

Australia PM's party expected to force leadership vote on Friday

New A*Star facility enables firms to test advanced manufacturing technologies

Contingency plans announced if Britain crashes out with no Brexit deal

Fed poised to keep raising rates to historically normal levels

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
3 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
4 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_SWATCH_3541600.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Consumer

Swiss watch exports post best half-yearly showing in six years

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening