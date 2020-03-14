US military to halt domestic travel amid coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] The US military said on Friday that it will halt all domestic travel, with some exceptions, for service members, Defense Department civilians and their families amid the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The memo, signed by Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist, said the policy would go into effect on Monday through May 11.

It added that exceptions could be granted for mission essential travel, travel necessary for humanitarian reasons, and travel warranted due to extreme hardship.

REUTERS