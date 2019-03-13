You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US missile defence budget cut as North Korea pushes ahead

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 10:26 AM

lwx_Kim Jong Un_130319_58.jpg
Just when it looks like North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may restart his ballistic missile testing programme, US President Donald Trump has proposed trimming the missile defence budget, as one set of deterrents is delayed by two years.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Just when it looks like North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may restart his ballistic missile testing programme, US President Donald Trump has proposed trimming the missile defence budget, as one set of deterrents is delayed by two years.

The US Missile Defence Agency - charged with developing, testing and fielding a ballistic missile defence system - will delay the expansion of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system by two years because of a delay in the redesign of the Raytheon Co-made "kill vehicle" the system uses.

A "kill vehicle" pops off the top of the defending missile above the Earth's atmosphere and seeks out and destroys the attacking missile's warhead.

The GMD is a network of radars, anti-ballistic missiles based in Alaska and California, and other equipment designed to protect the United States from intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMS.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The expansion of the field of interceptors in Alaska from 44 ground-based interceptors, or GBIs, to 64 had been slated for completion in 2023. But the delay, due to technical issues and not connected to the cut in the agency's budget, now means that the placement of the additional 20 interceptors will not be operational until 2025, the MDA said on Tuesday.

"The important thing is to get it right, and if we're going to build more GBI's, we want to put the best kill vehicle on the top of it," said Tom Karako, a missile defence expert at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

At the same time, North Korea has been pushing ahead with its nuclear weapons program after a summit meeting between Kim and Mr Trump in Hanoi ended abruptly on Feb 28 without an agreement on denuclearisation.

New activity has been detected at a North Korean ICBM plant, South Korean media said on Thursday, as Mr Trump said he would be "very disappointed" if Pyongyang rebuilt a rocket site.

In the budget, the Missile Defence Agency, or MDA, saw its appropriation cut by US$1 billion to US$9.4 billion.

Michelle Atkinson, chief financial officer of the MDA, told reporters, "What you are seeing in '20 actually looks like a decrease, but it's really just the declining funding," as the agency comes off recent financial injections.

Mr Trump's smaller request comes on the heels of a significant budget boost last year after several North Korean missile tests.

The MDA projected a budget of US$9.2 billion in 2021, and US$9.1 billion in 2022, continuing the trend of declining funding.

One Pentagon-wide effort in lasers that could be used to defeat missiles saw investment slow dramatically. After nearly doubling just the MDA's budget for directed energy from US$109 million in 2018 to US$224 million in 2019, the Pentagon as a whole plans to invest only US$235 million in the technology in fiscal 2020.

Among other proposals included in a recently published Missile Defence Review is one involving lasers mounted on drones - aimed at stopping missiles just after takeoff in what is called the boost phase.

During this portion of the flight the missile is most vulnerable, flying at its slowest speed, easily detected by the heat from its engines and incapable of evading interceptors as it accelerates to break out of the Earth's atmosphere. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Top US universities shun cash from Huawei under Trump pressure

Japan Jan core machinery orders down 5.4% month-on-month

Malaysia PM says release of Indonesian in North Korea case within rules

Wells Fargo CEO avoids major stumble at heated congressional hearing

EU warns of no-deal Brexit, says cannot offer more

Macron visits Djibouti and Ethiopia in effort to counter China expansion

Editor's Choice

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Must Read

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Singtel, Thomson Medical, SIIC Environment, China Sunsine, Anchor Resources

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening