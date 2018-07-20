You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US must wage united battle against vote meddling: top prosecutor

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 9:38 AM

FILES-US-RUSSIA-JUSTICE-POLITICS-223429.jpg
The US Justice Department called Thursday for a unified government approach to fighting meddling in the upcoming mid-term elections.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US Justice Department called Thursday for a unified government approach to fighting meddling in the upcoming mid-term elections.

With the administration looking befuddled on the issue after the Helsinki summit, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein made the appeal as he released a report from a department task force on fighting digital and cyber crime.

"So what can we do to defend our values in the face of foreign efforts to influence elections, weaken the social fabric, and turn Americans against each other?," Mr Rosenstein said at a security forum in Aspen, Colorado as he released the report.

"Like terrorism and other national security threats, the malign foreign influence threat requires a unified, strategic approach across all government agencies," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

His remarks came as the administration of President Donald Trump seems anything but unified on the issue of Russia and election meddling.

Mr Trump suggested at the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he accepted the latter's denials of any interference in the 2016 vote.

That contradicted the conclusion of US intelligence agencies and prompted a rare public dissent from the US director of national intelligence, Dan Coats.

Mr Rosenstein echoed remarks byMr Coats and other officials that Russia remains a cyber threat to America every day, and the report, while not disclosing anything new, outlines what the FBI and other agencies are doing to get ready for the congressional elections in 2018.

"The Russian effort to influence the 2016 presidential election is just one tree in a growing forest," Rosenstein said.

"Russian intelligence officers did not stumble onto the ideas of hacking American computers and posting misleading messages because they had a free afternoon," he added. "It is what they do every day."

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump’s Fed bashing could backfire by stiffening rate-hike resolve

Malaysia expects to recover up to US$3.5b of 1MDB funds: Lim Guan Eng

Japan inflation speeds up slightly in June, keeps BOJ goal elusive

G-20 finance ministers to tackle trade war impact on global economy

US intel chief: 'I don't know' what Trump, Putin discussed

Auto industry pleads against new Trump tariffs

Editor's Choice

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BP_Vard Holdings_200718_10.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
3 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
4 Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz
5 Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BT_20180720_MLWEEKEND20_3506560.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Weekend

Fresh grads' woes examined in BT Weekend

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: CMT, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Keppel Corp, SIAEC, Advance SCT, SMJ Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening