US new weekly jobless claims fall below 2 million for first time since March

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Washington
THE number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped below two million last week for the first time since mid-March, but remains astonishingly high as companies adjust to an environment that has been significantly changed by Covid-19.
New claims for state...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes