US new weekly jobless claims fall below 2 million for first time since March

Most recent data suggests the worst is over for the labour market
Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

THE number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped below two million last week for the first time since mid-March, but remains astonishingly high as companies adjust to an environment that has been significantly changed by Covid-19.

New claims for state...

