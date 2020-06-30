You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US not on EU's 'safe' travel list, diplomats say

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 4:46 PM

ym-rome-300620.jpg
The United States is not on a "safe list" of destinations for non-essential travel due to be unveiled by European Union (EU) governments later on Tuesday, three diplomats said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] The United States is not on a "safe list" of destinations for non-essential travel due to be unveiled by European Union (EU) governments later on Tuesday, three diplomats said.

The 27-member bloc is expected to give outline approval to leisure or business travel from Wednesday...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Dubai World pays US$8.2b early to complete debt revamp

Lower electricity bills as tariffs to fall 15% for next 3 months

GE2020: NCMP scheme is not solution for alternative voice in Parliament, says WP's Dennis Tan

246 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

Wirecard to assess Singapore services amid parent's insolvency filing in Germany

Hong Kong democracy figures resign after security law passed

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 04:41 PM
Government & Economy

Dubai World pays US$8.2b early to complete debt revamp

[ABU DHABI] Dubai World made a final payment of US$8.2 billion to creditors two years ahead of schedule, completing...

Jun 30, 2020 04:37 PM
Real Estate

Homebuilder Redrow to shrink London business, warns of full-year sales drop

[LONDON] British homebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday it was scaling back its London operations and expects sales to...

Jun 30, 2020 04:35 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending falls for third straight month in May: MAS data

BANK lending in Singapore fell 0.6 per cent in May from a month ago on the back of broad weakness across all...

Jun 30, 2020 04:32 PM
Real Estate

IHG ramps up hotel reopenings, posts 76% drop in May room revenue

[BENGALURU] InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Tuesday posted a 76 per cent slump in average room revenue in May...

Jun 30, 2020 04:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts mostly positive on SGX acquiring BidFX

THE Singapore Exchange's (SGX)...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.