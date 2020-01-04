You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US oil workers leave Iraq after air strike on Iranian leader

Sat, Jan 04, 2020 - 11:02 AM

nz_oilpump_040140.jpg
US citizens working for foreign oil companies in the southern Iraqi city of Basra were leaving the country on Friday, the oil ministry said, after a US air strike killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq.
PHOTO: AFP

[BASRA, Iraq] US citizens working for foreign oil companies in the southern Iraqi city of Basra were leaving the country on Friday, the oil ministry said, after a US air strike killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq.

Hours after the killing of Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was with him, the US embassy in Baghdad urged all its citizens to leave Iraq immediately.

Iraqi officials said the evacuation would not affect oil operations, production or exports from the country, the second-biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with output of about 4.62 million barrels per day (bpd), according to a Reuters survey of Opec output.

Oil company sources told Reuters earlier on Friday that dozens of foreign workers were expected to fly out of the country. A Reuters witness saw a number of foreigners, including US citizens, queuing at Basra airport and described the atmosphere as relaxed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Some were travelling to Dubai on airline FlyDubai and others were checking in at the Qatar Airways counter.

SEE ALSO

Oil prices jump after US kills Iranian military leader

A spokesman for BP, which operates the giant Rumaila oil field near Basra, declined to comment. Rumaila produced around 1.5 million bpd as recently as April.

Italian energy group Eni said the Zubair oil field, which produced around 475,000 bpd in 2018, was "proceeding regularly", adding it was closely monitoring the situation.

US major Exxon Mobil declined to comment on whether it was evacuating staff but said production "continues normally" at its West Qurna 1 oil concession in the south of the country near the Iranian border. "We continue to watch the situation closely," a spokeswoman said.

Exxon removed around 60 foreign staff from West Qurna last May after attacks near its oil facilities. The employees returned about two weeks later after the government agreed to provide additional security.

Schlumberger, which also works in southern Iraq, is evaluating the security situation, a spokesman said, declining to comment on the US call for citizens to evacuate. Last year it won a two-year contract to drill 40 wells for Basra Oil Co.

Ian Bryant, chief executive of Canadian oilfield company Packers Plus, said he was "more concerned than ever" about the safety of their staff in Iraq, adding he was worried that US, British and Canadian citizens might get caught up in any unrest.

Genel, an oil producer in the autonomous region of Kurdistan in northern Iraq, said its operations were continuing normally. It did not comment on any staff movements.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum, which also operates in Kurdistan, said "while these events are taking place... Gulf Keystone is closely monitoring the situation and operations at (the Shaikan field) are carrying on as per usual".

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 4, 2020 10:34 AM
Life & Culture

Tennis: Djokovic and Nadal rally for merger of ATP Cup and Davis Cup

[SYDNEY] Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal urged organisers of the ATP Cup and Davis Cup Finals to consider a possible...

Jan 4, 2020 10:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices jump after US kills Iranian military leader

[HONG KONG/LONDON] Oil prices jumped on Friday, and stocks fell, on news that a powerful Iranian military leader had...

Jan 4, 2020 09:49 AM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon signals Q4 weakness in chemicals and refining, offset by asset sale

[HOUSTON] Exxon Mobil Corp's fourth quarter operating results will decline from a year ago due to weakness in...

Jan 4, 2020 09:28 AM
Transport

Electric bike thefts threaten livelihoods, and the lives of food deliverers in NYC

[NEW YORK] Food delivery workers in New York City have long been preyed upon by muggers, but with the advent of app-...

Jan 4, 2020 08:41 AM
Government & Economy

Dangerous conditions fuel bushfires across south-east Australia

[SYDNEY/MELBOURNE] Australian firefighters were set for a dangerous day on Saturday as fires in New South Wales and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly