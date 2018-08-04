You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US pledges nearly US$300m security funding for South-east Asia

Sat, Aug 04, 2018 - 11:26 AM

[SINGAPORE] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged on Saturday to provide nearly US$300 million in new security funding for South-east Asia, as China forges ahead with plans to bolster its engagement in the region.

Pompeo unveiled the figure to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and other officials from around the world in Singapore.

"As part of our commitment to advancing regional security in the Indo-Pacific, the United States is excited to announce nearly $300 million in new funding to reinforce security cooperation throughout the entire region," he said.

The new security assistance will strengthen maritime security, develop humanitarian assistance, peacekeeping capabilities and counter "transnational threats", he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The United States said earlier this week it would invest US$113 million in technology, energy and infrastructure initiatives in emerging Asia which he called "a downpayment on a new era of US economic commitment to the region".

The United States' developing vision for a "free and open Indo-Pacific" comes at the same time as China ramps up its influence as part of is Belt and Road plan to bolster trade ties with nations in South-east Asia and beyond.

Analysts have said that a spiralling trade dispute between Beijing and Washington could also ratchet up tensions over other regional hotspot issues, such as the South China Sea, claimed in whole by China and in part by some South-east Asian nations.

China and the Asean bloc on Thursday hailed a "milestone" agreement on a single working text to kick off what will likely be protracted negotiations towards a code of conduct for behaviour the disputed waters.

But critics have said that this enthusiasm for talks is a means for China to buy time and solidify its position during a period of relative dominance in the region.

Mr Pompeo told reporters that he had raised concerns at the meeting about Chinese militarisation of the South China Sea and the importance of maintaining a rules-based order in the region.

Progress towards containing the humanitarian in crisis in Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state and other security issues were also essential to a free and open Indo-Pacific, he said.

The use of "Indo-Pacific" has grown among diplomats from Japan, Australia, India and the Untied States in recent years, a shorthand for a democratic-led region, as opposed to an "Asia-Pacific" with China at its centre.

China says that its Belt and Road plan is about promoting the common prosperity of all nations involved, but critics see the signature policy of President Xi Jinping as a bid for greater political clout.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

India to impose tariffs on some US goods in September

US hits Russian bank with sanctions for North Korea-related activity

China plans tariffs on US$60b of US goods in latest trade salvo

Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme

US committed to Asean centrality; looks to broaden partnership

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

BT_20180804_JLBRUNCH4P1_3521778.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Brunch

The thin green line: sustaining sustainability

Most Read

1 Koalas starve as residents destroy trees to stop bush fires
2 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
3 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
4 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
5 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

BT_20180804_KRASIA_3522169.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Real Estate

Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area

2018-07-09T030811Z_1336109224_RC13130F7230_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening