You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US 'prepared to engage' with North Korea in nuclear talks: envoy

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 1:06 PM

nz_biegun_210819.jpg
"We are prepared to engage as soon as we hear from our counterparts in North Korea," said Stephen Biegun, the US special representative for North Korea, after his meeting with South Korean counterpart Lee Do Hoon in Seoul.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] The United States is ready to sit down with North Korea to resume long-awaited working-level nuclear talks, a US envoy said on Wednesday.

Nuclear discussions between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since a second summit in Hanoi in February ended without an agreement over differences on the extent of denuclearisation and a sanctions relief in return.

But anticipation for renewed dialogue has been on the rise after the US and its security ally South Korea wrapped up their two-week joint military drill on Tuesday.

"We are prepared to engage as soon as we hear from our counterparts in North Korea," said Stephen Biegun, the US special representative for North Korea, after his meeting with South Korean counterpart Lee Do Hoon in Seoul.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The comments come amid speculation that Americans could meet with North Koreans at the demilitarised zone dividing the North and South to kick start working-level talks during Mr Biegun's three-day stay in Seoul, which began on Tuesday.

The US envoy denied media reports he would soon take a diplomatic posting in Russia, saying he remained "focused on making progress" with North Koreans and "fully committed" to the goal of the denuclearisation in the North.

Pyongyang considers the joint military exercise by the allies a rehearsal for invasion and has routinely expressed anger at the war games.

It called South Korean President Moon Jae In last week an "impudent guy rare to be found" for hoping to resume inter-Korean talks while continuing military drills with the US.

Washington stations nearly 30,000 troops in the South to defend it from its neighbour.

US President Donald Trump tweeted earlier this month North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his hope - in a letter hand-delivered to him - for resuming dialogue "as soon as the joint US/South Korea joint exercise are over".

AFP

Government & Economy

Chinese state media attack Twitter and Facebook for shutting accounts

Businesses can now apply for trademark protection on Ipos mobile app

In high-tech Japan, cash is still king

US ports brace for surge of imports ahead of new tariffs on China

Government to engage businesses on raising of retirement age, develop support package: DPM Heng

Johnson, Merkel to face off in first Brexit talks

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

nz_mas_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Must Read

nz_sgskyline_210822.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Over half of SMEs see drop in profit margins as Singapore economy slows: SCCCI

nz_ocbc_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in talks with Singtel about virtual bank licence, say sources

Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to engage businesses on raising of retirement age, develop support package: DPM Heng

Aug 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, OUE C-Reit, OUE H-Trust, Del Monte, Soilbuild Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly