You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US preparing to send more troops to Middle East: sources

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 6:39 AM

BP_troops_180619_29.jpg
The United States is preparing to send additional troops to the Middle East in response to mounting concerns over Iran, which Washington blames for attacks on oil tankers last week, two US officials told Reuters on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States is preparing to send additional troops to the Middle East in response to mounting concerns over Iran, which Washington blames for attacks on oil tankers last week, two US officials told Reuters on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The officials did not say how many troops would be deployed or detail the timing of the deployment, which has not been previously reported.

If confirmed, it would be in addition to the 1,500 troop increase announced last month in response to tanker attacks in May that it also blamed on Iran.

The Pentagon declined comment. It was unclear when a new deployment might be announced.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US concerns about the threat to US forces and interests in the region have increased steadily in recent weeks, particularly after the attacks on two oil tankers at the entrance to the Gulf on Thursday.

The United States last week released a video it said showed Iran's Revolutionary Guard were behind Thursday's attacks near the Strait of Hormuz on the Norwegian-owned Front Altair, which was set ablaze, and the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous.

The US military released additional imagery on Monday.

"Iran is responsible for the attack based on video evidence and the resources and proficiency needed to quickly remove the unexploded limpet mine," Central Command said in a statement.

Iran strongly denies the accusations.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Brain disease kills more than 100 Indian children

India doctors call off strike after government pledges better security

Salvini in Washington to stress Italy's closeness to Trump administration

At least six dead, 75 hurt in China quake

Egypt ex-president Mohamed Morsi dies: official sources

US releases new photos it says incriminate Iran in tanker attacks

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor
4 China's food is only going to get pricier
5 Burn not out

Must Read

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_SGcondo_180619_4.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Real Estate

Buyers mop up more new homes in May amid surge in launches

BT_20190618_LJCRIME18_3811653.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Technology

Fewer cases of common cyber threats detected in Singapore in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening