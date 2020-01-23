You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US presses France for 'strong security measures' against Huawei

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 6:55 AM

rk_Huawei_230120.jpg
The United States pressed France on Wednesday to take "strong security measures" against potential breaches from 5G services provided by Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei, saying failure to do so could imperil intelligence exchanges.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] The United States pressed France on Wednesday to take "strong security measures" against potential breaches from 5G services provided by Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei, saying failure to do so could imperil intelligence exchanges.

Concerns about Huawei's 5G rollout topped the agenda of a third US-France cybersecurity meeting, Washington's top cyber diplomat Robert Strayer told reporters in Paris.

The United States did not ask France for a Huawei ban, he said, but for strong protections against potential "malicious intrusions" from software and firmware updates of any systems provided by the company.

If France failed to take adequate steps, said Strayer, the United States "will have to reassess how we conduct operations" that require sensitive information-sharing including joint military exercises and counter-terrorism operations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The real risk that we see is that if there are unsecure 5G networks coming from untrusted vendors, that that could compromise the data that we want to share with those partners" in Nato, including France and Germany, he said.

SEE ALSO

Lawyers for Huawei exec facing extradition to US attack fraud charges

5G, or fifth generation, is the latest, high-speed generation of cellular mobile communications.

There has been intense debate in Europe about whether or not to exclude Huawei from developing 5G mobile networks.

Critics, led by Washington, say Huawei is too close to Beijing and its equipment could be used as a tool for spying - a contention the company strongly rejects.

US President Donald Trump has already ordered American firms to cease doing business with market leader Huawei, and has urged allies to follow suit.

'AUTHORITARIAN GOVERNMENTS' 

Germany has so far resisted pressure to ban Huawei. France has said it will not ban Huawei, but the ANSSI regulator will have a strong say in who gets the final authorisation.

"We know that 5G will enable the smart grids, so supplying electricity to homes and businesses, enable telemedicine as well as smart transportation networks, so all of those could be disrupted during a point of potential conflict," said Mr Strayer.

"We're not asking for a particular ban, we're saying: 'adopt the right kind of security measures that will protect your public and your longer-term economic interests against companies like Huawei that are under the control of authoritarian governments."

He said telecoms companies Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung "stand ready" to provide 5G technology, so refusing Huawei should not lead to delays.

And though it was not part of the United States' diplomatic campaign, "it would be a good idea, we think, for countries to also eliminate Huawei in other parts of their earlier generations of network".

On one estimate, it would cost US$3.5 billion to replace all Huawei equipment in Europe, said Mr Strayer.

"Nobody should want to be in the position of offering... the Chinese government access to all their secrets."

Asked if there was proof that Huawei was stealing data for the Chinese government, deputy assistant attorney general Adam Hickey of the US justice department's National Security Division said: "If you ask me for a smoking gun and you wait for it, you might end up getting shot."

AFP

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 07:04 AM
Transport

New Boeing CEO stands by 737 MAX, eyeing reset at troubled company

[NEW YORK] Boeing chief executive David Calhoun sought to pivot from a bruising period of crisis and scandal on...

Jan 23, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

China halts flights and trains out of virus outbreak city: state media

[BEIJING] Authorities will suspend on Thursday flights and trains out of the Chinese city at the centre of a deadly...

Jan 23, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Biden, Sanders trade barbs as US Democratic primary race tightens

[WASHINGTON] Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are trading barbs, each accusing the other of...

Jan 23, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Boeing hit to US economy a worry for Trump reelection bid

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump is counting on a strong US economy to seal his reelection victory but the Boeing...

Jan 23, 2020 06:51 AM
Transport

EU auto market set for first drop in seven years: carmakers

[PARIS] European new car sales are forecast to fall by two per cent in 2020, their first drop in seven years, the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly