You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US private hiring rebounds, adding 2.4m jobs in June: ADP

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 10:05 PM

file7b98blw7qbo2y1fo9mo.jpg
Industries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic showed signs of life in June, hiring 2.4 million workers.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Industries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic showed signs of life in June, hiring 2.4 million workers, payroll services firm ADP said Wednesday.

The three million hires in May means that more than five million people are back at work out of the 20 million who lost their jobs in March and April.

However, the hiring gain was more than a million short of what economists had expected.

A significant portion of the jobs were accounted for by small businesses of less than 50 workers, which added 937,000 jobs in the month, the data showed, while 961,000 were in leisure and hospitality, a sector almost entirely shut down by the efforts to contain Covid-19.

Construction added 494,000 workers.

SEE ALSO

Mnuchin sees support for crisis loans to hotels, restaurants in US

Many businesses have been able to rehire workers with the help of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other aid provided under the massive Cares Act that provides trillions of dollars in support.

Shops and restaurants have reopened as many states have eased restrictions, but US cases have been surging in recent days, prompting states like Texas and Florida to roll back their reopening efforts.

"As the economy slowly continues to recover, we are seeing a significant rebound in industries that once experienced the greatest job losses," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute.

"In fact, 70 per cent of the jobs added this month were in the leisure and hospitality, trade and construction industries."

The ADP data are closely watched as a preview of the government employment report for June, due out Thursday. The consensus forecast is for a gain of 3.5 million jobs and a slight drop in the unemployment rate from the current 13.3 per cent.

Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics cautioned that even with the job gains, "The unemployment rate will likely remain high, signaling that conditions in the labour market remain weak with a renewed threat to activity and jobs from a resurgence in virus infections."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Political debate less about direction, more on costs, trade-offs, value of elected opposition

Global tourism stands to lose up to US$3.3t from Covid-19

Nearly 300 arrested in first protest under new Hong Kong security law

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Americans' concerns about coronavirus jump as cases surge: poll

Indonesia watchdog cautions on excess bank withdrawals, to investigate social media

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 10:15 PM
Transport

Singapore Airport adopts contactless toilets and robot cleaners for Covid-19 travel

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Changi Airport is implementing a range of new anti-virus measures as it prepares for a...

Jul 1, 2020 09:53 PM
Government & Economy

Political debate less about direction, more on costs, trade-offs, value of elected opposition

IN A televised political debate on Wednesday night among representatives from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP...

Jul 1, 2020 09:47 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on hopes of Covid-19 vaccine

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher as rising hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine overshadowed concerns of another round of...

Jul 1, 2020 09:44 PM
Government & Economy

Global tourism stands to lose up to US$3.3t from Covid-19

[GENEVA] Global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to US$3.3 trillion due to Covid-19 restrictions, with...

Jul 1, 2020 09:38 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit proposes DPU of 0.5 cents for Q3FY20

SPH Reit has proposed a distribution of 0.5 cent per unit for the third quarter of FY2020, which ended on May 31....

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.