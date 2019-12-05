You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US private hiring slows sharply in November

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 8:21 AM

nz_hiring_051238.jpg
Hiring in the US private sector slowed sharply in November as small businesses, manufacturers, retailers and construction firms shed workers, according to data released on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Hiring in the US private sector slowed sharply in November as small businesses, manufacturers, retailers and construction firms shed workers, according to data released on Wednesday.

The monthly report from payroll services firm ADP did not bode well for a more closely watched official employment report due out Friday. The two are frequently out of step, however.

Total private hiring rose by just 67,000 net new positions in November, marking the weakest pace in seven months and the third straight slowdown in hiring.

Economists had expected an increase of 175,000, or nearly three times as much.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The job market is losing its shine," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, which jointly produces the ADP report.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia government wants more private sector investment in infrastructure: minister

"Manufacturers, commodity producers, and retailers are shedding jobs. Job openings are declining and if job growth slows any further unemployment will increase," he said in a statement.

With the US experiencing a record 11-year expansion, economists are watching for signs the jobs engine is beginning to sputter.

Businesses, skittish due to the US-China trade war, may cut back on hiring which could eat into consumer spending, a mainstay of the US economy.

The stronger service sector added a net 85,000 positions as health care and professional services industries provided the bulk of gains, according to the report.

But the workforce among goods producers, including the oil sector, shrank by 18,000 positions, the sixth monthly decline this year.

And the trade, transportation and utilities sector shed 15,000 jobs.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics notes that the data did not reflect the General Motors workers who returned to their jobs after a 40-day strike, because the automaker does not use ADP to process its payroll.

As a result, Friday's government employment report likely will be stronger than ADP, but even so there was no indication a jobs market rebound would occur soon, he said.

Forecasts had appeared high "but this is grim", Mr Shepherdson said in a note to clients.

"Unfortunately, it is consistent with the message from business surveys and other leading indicators."

AFP

Government & Economy

Indonesia preps US$40b to extend metro network

US, China move closer to trade deal despite harsh rhetoric

Mega projects to fuel Singapore's long-term tourism

France's Bollore opens S$100m high-tech facility in Jurong

Cross Island Line to run under nature reserve

A decade in tourism

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 08:28 AM
Consumer

Singapore recalls 3 versions of metformin as diabetes drugs come under carcinogen scrutiny

[LONDON] Global health regulators are looking into whether widely used diabetes drugs may contain unsafe levels of a...

Dec 5, 2019 08:15 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on trade deal hopes

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after US stocks rallied on upbeat reports about US-China trade talks...

Dec 5, 2019 08:12 AM
Life & Culture

Bye-bye, birdie: Study finds North American birds getting smaller

[WASHINGTON] Since 1978, researchers have scooped up and measured tens of thousands of birds that died after...

Dec 5, 2019 08:09 AM
Transport

Fiat Chrysler agrees to costly pay bumps for lower-wage workers

[NEW YORK] Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV agreed to a pay package providing a typical United Auto Workers (UAW) member...

Dec 5, 2019 07:53 AM
Technology

Microsoft shareholders vote against gender pay gap proposal

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft shareholders voted against a proposal calling for the company to report more information...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly