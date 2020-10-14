US producer prices accelerate in September

[WASHINGTON] US producer prices increased more than expected in September, leading to the first year-on-year gain since March.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.4 per cent last month after advancing 0.3 per cent in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the PPI increased 0.4 per cent after falling 0.2 per cent in August.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.2 per cent in September and rebounding 0.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

REUTERS