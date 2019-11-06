You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US productivity drops by most since Q4 2015

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 9:56 PM

file6w2kz30y1s5wzls08le.jpg
American workers were unexpectedly less productive during the third quarter, with growth in their output failing to keep up with hours worked.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] American workers were unexpectedly less productive during the third quarter, with growth in their output failing to keep up with hours worked.

The Labour Department said on Wednesday nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, fell at a 0.3 per cent annualised rate between July and September, the biggest decline in almost four years. The last drop that was sharper was in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The decline might set back the prospects of a pick-up expected by some economists in the trend growth rate for productivity following 2017 tax law changes partially aimed at fostering investment.

Analysts had expected productivity growth of 0.9 per cent during the quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Part of the surprise owes to a modest upward revision in the Labour Department's estimate for productivity growth during the second quarter, to 2.5 per cent growth from a previous estimate of 2.3 per cent.

SEE ALSO

China and US: Friends or foes?

With the revisions, labour productivity was 1.4 per cent higher in the third quarter than in the same period of 2018. That is a tenth of a point higher than the 1.3 per cent average annual growth rate of 2007-2018, but well below the 2.1 per cent long-run average between 1947 and 2018.

Labour productivity also declined in the factory sector for the second straight quarter, falling at a 0.1 per cent annual rate in the third quarter.

Unit labour costs, the price of labor per single unit of output, rose at a 3.6 per cent rate in the third quarter.

Hours worked rose at a 2.4 per cent rate, while output was up 2.1 per cent.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Japan Q3 GDP growth may slow, but domestic demand still solid: poll

Indonesian president tells bankers to cut lending rates, boost loans to SMEs

Pro-Beijing politician wounded in Hong Kong knife attack

China state planner widens scope of industries on 'encouraged' list

Medical costs, compensation to be paid to affected parties in fatal Novena crane accident

BREAKING

Nov 6, 2019 09:46 PM
Banking & Finance

Germany ready to move on euro zone bank reform, but sets tough conditions

[BERLIN] Germany proposed four reforms on Wednesday that it wanted the euro zone to adopt to complete its stalled...

Nov 6, 2019 09:16 PM
Transport

Boeing to invest US$1b in global safety drive

[SEATTLE] Boeing Co is planning an initial investment of around US$1 billion into industry-wide pilot development as...

Nov 6, 2019 08:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Mitsubishi to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses

[TOKYO] Mitsubishi Corp, Japan's biggest trading group, said on Wednesday it would shut its Singapore-based crude...

Nov 6, 2019 08:17 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit keeps Q3 DPU flat at 2.15 S cents

HEALTHCARE real estate investment trust First Reit will pay out a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.15 Singapore...

Nov 6, 2019 08:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunningdale Tech Q3 net profit drops 26% to S$5.57m

MAINBOARD-LISTED precision manufacturer Sunningdale Tech's earnings slid in the third quarter, as a fall in revenue...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly