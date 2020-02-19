You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US prosecutors accuses ex-Alstom executives of bribery

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 8:40 AM

nz_alstom_190243.jpg
Federal prosecutors in the United States on Tuesday revealed bribery charges against two former executives of French company Alstom and a former executive of Japanese conglomerate Marubeni.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Federal prosecutors in the United States on Tuesday revealed bribery charges against two former executives of French company Alstom and a former executive of Japanese conglomerate Marubeni.

The defendants are accused of paying bribes to Indonesian officials in exchange for the award of a US$118 million electricity contract to Marubeni and to Alstom's subsidiaries in the US state of Connecticut and Indonesia, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Reza Moenaf, 63, former president of Alstom's subsidiary in Indonesia, Eko Sulianto, 63, the subsidiary's former sales director and former deputy general manager of Marubeni's Overseas Power Project Department Junji Kusunoki, 57, are accused in the scheme.

The Justice Department said those targeted for bribing were a high-ranking Indonesian parliamentarian and the president of the state-owned electricity company - both unnamed.

"To conceal the bribes, the defendants allegedly retained two so-called 'consultants' purportedly to provide legitimate consulting services on behalf of the power company and its subsidiaries in connection with the Tarahan project," the Justice Department said, referring to the power contract's name.

SEE ALSO

Alstom confirms talks underway to buy Bombardier Transportation

"The indictment, however, alleges that the primary purpose for hiring the consultants was to use the consultants to pay bribes to Indonesian officials."

The first consultant "allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars in his Maryland bank account to be used to bribe the member of Parliament," the statement said.

By the fall of 2003, a second consultant was hired to "more effectively bribe" the Indonesian state energy company - an effort that was eventually successful.

The three executives are accused of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which allows the authorities to investigate illicit conduct by companies listed on a US stock exchange, or by its citizens or residents.

Alstom was delisted from Wall Street in 2004. The company has focused on transport after ceding its energy interests to General Electric five years ago.

The latest charges are part of a long-running investigation into corruption by officials working for both Alstom and Marubeni.

The Justice Department said five other people, along with both companies, have pled guilty in the probe, while one defendant, former Alstom senior vice-president Lawrence Hoskins, was found guilty by a jury last November of conspiracy, money laundering and violating the FCPA.

AFP

Government & Economy

China's coronavirus death toll surges past 2,000: government

EU to unveil plans to boost European firms, rein in US tech giants

WHO urges calm as China virus death toll nears 1,900

Britain unveils points-based immigration plan

Trump commutes corrupt former politician's sentence

Travel restrictions on China fuelling 'panic:' ambassador

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 08:42 AM
Government & Economy

China's coronavirus death toll surges past 2,000: government

[BEIJING] The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 2,000 on Wednesday after 136 more people...

Feb 19, 2020 08:37 AM
Government & Economy

EU to unveil plans to boost European firms, rein in US tech giants

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission will on Wednesday launch the first of a raft of proposals to help European...

Feb 19, 2020 08:24 AM
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q4 profit more than doubles to S$287m

GREAT Eastern Holdings on Wednesday posted a net profit of S$287 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019...

Feb 19, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors adjusted their positions amid lingering fears over the...

Feb 19, 2020 08:17 AM
Life & Culture

Mediterranean diet boosts good bacteria, curbs harmful ones

[PARIS] Switching in old age from a bland, unvaried diet to a Mediterranean mix of fresh veggies, fruits and fish...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly