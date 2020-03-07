You are here

US raises travel alert levels for Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan over coronavirus

Sat, Mar 07, 2020 - 11:28 AM

The US State Department on Friday raised its alert level for travel to Azerbaijan, warning Americans to reconsider travel there due to a coronavirus outbreak and response measures implemented by the country's government.
[WASHINGTON] The US State Department on Friday raised its alert level for travel to Azerbaijan, warning Americans to reconsider travel there due to a coronavirus outbreak and response measures implemented by the country's government.

The State Department also raised its alert level for travel to Turkmenistan due to travel restrictions and quarantine procedures instituted in response to the virus.

Neither country has reported many cases but both border Iran, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus. The US State Department slapped a travel advisory warning on Iran last month, urging Americans not to travel there.

