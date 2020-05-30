US records 1,225 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 1,225 coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing its total to 102,798 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The country has officially logged 1,745,606 overall cases of the virus, far more than any other...
