You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US records 1,225 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Sat, May 30, 2020 - 9:58 AM

nz_medic_300563.jpg
The United States recorded 1,225 coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing its total to 102,798 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 1,225 coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing its total to 102,798 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has officially logged 1,745,606 overall cases of the virus, far more than any other...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd case

Trump announces probe of Chinese companies listed in US

CNN crew arrested on live television while covering Minneapolis protests

In broadside against China, Trump moves toward ending Hong Kong privileges

Trump says US 'terminating' relationship with WHO

Consumer loans dive in April as circuit breaker kicks in

BREAKING NEWS

May 30, 2020 09:36 AM
Technology

Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers only

[SAN FRANCISCO] Zoom, the video conferencing provider whose business has boomed with the Covid-19 pandemic, plans to...

May 30, 2020 09:16 AM
Technology

Facebook CEO says users should see Trump posts 'for themselves'

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook Inc chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said the social network didn't put warnings on...

May 30, 2020 08:56 AM
Government & Economy

Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd case

[MINNEAPOLIS] The white Minneapolis policeman who pinned an unarmed black man with a knee to the neck before the man...

May 30, 2020 08:38 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil surges 5% on US-China trade optimism, falling crude output

[NEW YORK] Oil prices soared on Friday, with US futures closing out May with record monthly gains, on hopes that the...

May 30, 2020 08:20 AM
Transport

United Airlines cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July

[CHICAGO] United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it will eliminate 13 officer positions, even as it adds...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.