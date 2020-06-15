You are here

US records 382 virus deaths in 24 hours, lowest in weeks: monitor

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 9:18 AM

The United States has recorded 382 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its death toll to 115,729, according to a tally on Sunday by Johns Hopkins University.
PHOTO: AFP

This was the lowest 24-hour toll in the US since it peaked in mid-April. It has been averaging...

