US records 382 virus deaths in 24 hours, lowest in weeks: monitor

[WASHINGTON] The United States has recorded 382 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its death toll to 115,729, according to a tally on Sunday by Johns Hopkins University.
This was the lowest 24-hour toll in the US since it peaked in mid-April. It has been averaging...
