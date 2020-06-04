You are here

US records 919 virus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 9:41 AM

The United States recorded 919 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 107,099, according to the latest real-time tally on Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.
[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 919 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 107,099, according to the latest real-time tally on Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country - hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -...

