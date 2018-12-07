You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US regulators warn over 'Brexit' risk to global markets, companies

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 6:51 AM

BP_Brexit_071218_19.jpg
Two top US regulators called on Britain and the European Union on Thursday to ensure a path forward for Britain's exit from the EU that would minimise disruption for financial firms and markets, emphasising the need for clarity and stability.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Two top US regulators called on Britain and the European Union on Thursday to ensure a path forward for Britain's exit from the EU that would minimise disruption for financial firms and markets, emphasising the need for clarity and stability.

In unusually punchy statements, the chairs of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) separately said Brexit was already having an impact on some US companies and investors, and that the risk to global markets was underestimated.

"The potential adverse effects of Brexit are not well understood and, in the areas where they are understood, are underestimated," said SEC chair Jay Clayton in a speech delivered in New York.

He added it would be a "tall order" for the EU and UK authorities to provide a path that minimized disruption and costs if they failed to come up with a transition geared towards broad, long-term economic stability.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier on Thursday, CFTC chairman Christopher Giancarlo said Brexit uncertainty could create instability in the global derivatives market and urged the EU and Britain to agree terms "in a manner that provides sufficient legal and regulatory certainty" to markets.

Prime Minister Theresa May's government has agreed on a Brexit deal with Brussels, but there is a strong chance it could be rejected by parliament when it is put to a vote next week, political analysts say. Concerns that Britain will leave the EU next March without a deal have hammered the pound and could cause dislocation in global markets, regulators and business leaders have warned.

Last week, the US Federal Reserve said that a no-deal Brexit posed near-term risk to the US financial system by disrupting cross-border financial services arrangements and potentially undermining confidence in the euro zone's fiscal and financial prospects.

Brexit worries are adding to already jittery global markets that have been roiled by fears over a breakdown in US-China trade relations and weak oil prices, with the US Dow Jones stocks benchmark dropping 1.8 per cent on Thursday.

The CFTC is the primary regulator of the US derivatives market, which is the world's largest and is deeply interconnected with markets around the world. The regulator is worried that changes to the terms of cross-border EU-UK derivatives rules after Brexit could have ripple effects globally market since UK clearing houses also operate in the United States and Asia.

In particular, the EU has said it will still allow EU trades to be pushed through UK clearing houses after Brexit, even if Britain is not able to reach a final deal that would establish cross-border financial rules.

On Thursday, Mr Giancarlo said the EU needed to provide greater clarity on the details of that arrangement, including which products would be included and how long it would last.

"This additional clarity and certainty are necessary to limit substantial operational and market risks that will result from the sudden transfer of potentially trillions of euros in swap exposures in the remaining weeks before a possible no-deal Brexit," he said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

White House knew in advance about Huawei arrest

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

Singapore extends port limits off Tuas, says will guard sovereignty

China protests against top Huawei exec's arrest in Canada

Hong Kong fears that Trump will end its special trading status

Can UK renounce Brexit on its own? EU court to decide on Monday

Editor's Choice

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investment Outlook 2019

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
2 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
3 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail
4 Stamford Tyres Q2 FY19 net profit sinks 98.8% on higher costs
5 KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Must Read

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BP_Print3_071218_3.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H1 2019 land sales cut by 20%

BT_20181207_ATWEEKEND_3637451.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Weekend

Do diets work? Find out in BT weekend

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening