You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US retail sales beat expectations; outlook murky

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 9:25 PM

[WASHINGTON] US retail sales rose more than expected in September, rounding out a strong quarter of economic activity, but the recovery from the recession is at a crossroads as government money runs out and new Covid-19 infections surge across the country.

Retail sales jumped 1.9 per cent last month as consumers bought motor vehicles and clothing, dined out and splashed on hobbies, the Commerce Department said on Friday. That followed an unrevised 0.6 per cent increase in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would rise 0.7 per cent in September.

Excluding automobiles, petrol, building materials and food services, sales increased 1.4 per cent last month after a downwardly revised 0.3 per cent drop in August.

These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.

They were previously estimated to have dipped 0.1 per cent in August.

SEE ALSO

Singapore retail rents may bottom out by early 2021; Orchard malls still leading decline

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Retail sales have bounced back above their February level, with the pandemic boosting demand for goods that complement life at home, including cars, furniture and electronics.

US stock index futures slightly extended gains after the report. The dollar was weaker against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were trading mostly lower.

Fiscal stimulus, especially a weekly subsidy paid to tens of millions of unemployed Americans, boosted retail sales, putting consumer spending and the overall economy on track to post the fastest growth on record in the third quarter.

Growth estimates for the July-September quarter are as high as a 35.2 per cent annualised rate. The economy contracted at a 31.4 per cent pace in the second quarter, the deepest decline since the government started keeping records in 1947.

But money from the government has virtually dried up. The White House and Congress are struggling a reach a deal on another rescue package for businesses and the unemployed. The government reported on Thursday that new claims for unemployment benefits increased to a two-month high last week.

Rising coronavirus infections could lead to business restrictions that might undercut spending on services such as restaurant dining, which remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Growth estimates for the fourth quarter have been cut to as low as a 2.5 per cent rate from above a 10 per cent pace. Some economists believe that historic savings could cushion consumer spending in the absence of more financial aid from the government.

Last month, sales at auto dealership surged 3.6 per cent after rising 0.7 per cent in August. Receipts at restaurants and bars increased 2.1 per cent, though the pace slowed from the 4.3 per cent gain in August.

Online and mail-order retail sales rose 0.5 per cent. Furniture store sales gained 0.5 per cent. Receipts at clothing stores jumped 11 per cent.

Sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores rebounded 5.7 per cent. But purchases at electronics and appliance stores fell 1.6 per cent after months of strong gains.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

EU says still seeking Brexit accord despite Johnson's 'no-deal' rhetoric

Indonesia sees China firms lead 'commitment' for US$35b in nickel investments

Malaysia's Anwar says facing 'malicious' probe on list of backers for PM bid

Tokyo opens Hong Kong office to attract firms to financial hub

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Japan to release Fukushima's contaminated water into sea: reports

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 09:19 PM
Transport

Hertz gets US$1.65b bankruptcy financing package

[NEW YORK] Hertz Global Holdings has arranged a new US$1.65 billion debt package to help fund its bankruptcy case,...

Oct 16, 2020 09:13 PM
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy seeks permission to convene scheme meeting and moratorium extension

DEBT-LADEN KrisEnergy has applied for permission to convene a meeting of the scheme creditors as well as an...

Oct 16, 2020 09:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore's Nanofilm to raise up to S$510m, largest local IPO in year

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Nanofilm Technologies International launched an initial public offering on Friday, which...

Oct 16, 2020 08:40 PM
Government & Economy

EU says still seeking Brexit accord despite Johnson's 'no-deal' rhetoric

[BRUSSELS] The European Union (EU) is continuing to work for a Brexit accord, the head of the bloc's executive said...

Oct 16, 2020 07:27 PM
Transport

Boeing 737 MAX judged safe to fly by Europe's aviation regulator

[LONDON] Europe's top aviation regulator said he's satisfied that changes to Boeing's 737 Max have made the plane...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

China set to pass law protecting vital tech from US

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for