US retail sales up 0.3% in October, missing expectations

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Washington
US retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiralling new Covid-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support.
Retail sales rose 0.3 per cent last...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes