You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US retail sector grows for 6th straight month in July

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 10:55 PM

[WASHINGTON] American consumers dipped deeper into their pockets in July, increasing spending for the sixth month in a row and getting the third quarter off to a healthy start, the government reported Wednesday.

Sales rose sharply at clothing stores, restaurants, bars and even long-suffering department stores, the Commerce Department said in a monthly report.

Motorists also bought more gasoline at the height of the summer driving season.

The increases should support continued robust economic growth in the third quarter, which economists say is still likely to be much slower than it was in the second.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Overall retail sales rose 0.5 per cent for the month to $507.5 billion, overshooting analyst forecasts, which had called for a token 0.1 percent increase.

This put sales up a solid 6.4 per cent over July of last year.

Excluding the volatile auto and gasoline sectors, retail sales rose an even faster 0.6 per cent, double what economists had predicted and the seventh straight month of increases.

Sales of cars and light trucks rose 0.2 per cent, adding to June's 0.1 per cent increase.

Not all retailers saw gains, however: sales of furniture, as well as at health and personal care and sporting goods, hobby, music and book stores all fell.

Online retailers like Amazon saw sales continue to rise, adding 0.8 per cent over June and 8.7 per cent over July of 2017.

AFP

Government & Economy

German infrastructure skids into crisis on Merkel's autobahn

Productivity in US climbs 2.9%, fastest pace in three years

SMEs turning to new growth markets and innovation despite odds

Sanctions risk may prompt first Russian rate hike since 2014

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China-linked cyberattacks likely as Malaysia reviews projects: FireEye

Editor's Choice

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

BT_20180815_AGNOBLE15_3531745.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
3 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 PayNow Corporate launched today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-privatehousing01.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Real Estate

New cooling measures fuel July surge in Singapore private home sales

housing.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bankfile.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' loans growth outlook cut on property curbs, trade tensions

nz-thaibev-150818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ThaiBev hits 2.5-year intraday low after disappointing Q3 results

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening