You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US reviews export requests to Huawei with 'highest scrutiny': US Commerce Dept

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 6:44 AM

nwy_US CHINA_030719_108_2x.jpg
The US government said on Wednesday it was reviewing license requests from US companies seeking to export products to China's Huawei Technologies "under the highest national security scrutiny" since the company is still blacklisted.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US government said on Wednesday it was reviewing license requests from US companies seeking to export products to China's Huawei Technologies "under the highest national security scrutiny" since the company is still blacklisted.

In an email to Reuters, the Commerce Department said that as it reviewed applications, it was applying the "presumption of denial" standard associated with Entity Listed companies, meaning applications are unlikely to be approved.

President Donald Trump surprised markets on Saturday with an announcement that US companies would be allowed to sell products to Huawei, which was placed on the so-called Entity List in May over national security concerns.

US chipmakers, which had been seeking a carve-out for exports of less sensitive technology to the world's top telecoms technology maker, welcomed the news.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But four days after Mr Trump's announcement on the sidelines of the G-20 in Japan, industry and government officials were uncertain what the new policy will be.

"It seems like nobody has made up their mind as to what the policy is and, as a result, nothing's changing," said Douglas Jacobson, an international trade lawyer.

"There's even less change than we anticipated if we're still applying the presumption of denial," Mr Jacobson added, noting that he's advising clients not to even apply for a license because it's not worth their time and money under that review policy.

In an email to enforcement staff on Monday, seen by Reuters, John Sonderman, deputy director of the Office of Export Enforcement in the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, sought to clarify how agents should approach license requests by firms seeking approval to sell to Huawei.

All such applications should be considered on merit, he wrote, citing regulations that include the "presumption of denial" licensing policy.

The Commerce Department spokesman said on Wednesday that the department intends to notify companies of decisions on export license applications once the review is complete.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said earlier this week that the government would allow "lower tech" chip sales that do not impact national security, echoing similar comments from National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow.

The United States has accused Huawei of stealing American intellectual property and violating Iran sanctions.

It has launched a lobbying effort to convince US allies to keep Huawei out of next-generation 5G telecommunications infrastructure, citing concerns the company could spy on customers. Huawei has denied the allegations.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

nwy_ SEMBCORP MARINE_040719_7_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office
5 PODCAST: Actionable financial tips for young parents with children (Money Hacks, Ep 48)

Must Read

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

BT_20190704_JEBLURB4_3825613.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Weekend

Passion projects

yhmanufacturing.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Government & Economy

June PMI falls to 3-year low; electronics contraction continues

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening