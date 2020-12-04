You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US said to be in talks to resolve charges against Huawei's CFO

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 10:49 AM

nz_meng_041258.jpg
The US Justice Department (DOJ) is in talks about a possible resolution in the legal case against the chief financial officer (CFO) of Huawei Technologies, according to a person familiar with the matter, a simmering dispute that has fuelled a clash between the world's two biggest economies.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The US Justice Department (DOJ) is in talks about a possible resolution in the legal case against the chief financial officer (CFO) of Huawei Technologies, according to a person familiar with the matter, a simmering dispute that has fuelled a clash between the world's two biggest economies.

No deal or terms have been reached in the discussion about the fate of Meng Wanzhou, said the person, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Justice officials and lawyers have discussed the prospect of a deferred prosecution agreement related to wire and bank fraud charges, which would allow Meng to return home to China from Canada in exchange for admitting wrongdoing in the criminal case, Dow Jones reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter. She was arrested two years ago in Vancouver and has been confined to the city since then.

The Trump administration's moves against Huawei - particularly the arrest of Meng, the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei - have added to the rising tensions between the US and China.

In addition to the legal case, the US government has pressed allies to bar their telecom carriers from using the company's networking equipment because of alleged security risks.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Meng has so far resisted the proposal because she believes she has done nothing wrong, Dow Jones reported. The US claims Meng tricked HSBC Holdings into processing Iran-linked transactions that put the bank at risk of violating American sanctions.

A DOJ spokesperson and Huawei representatives declined to comment. Meng's lawyers didn't immediately respond to requests from Bloomberg News. A spokesperson for Canada's Justice Minister David Lametti said, "As the matter remains before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further."

An agreement about the Huawei CFO could remove an issue that has damaged the China-Canada relationship and pave the way for the return of two Canadians who were detained in China after Meng's arrest, Dow Jones said.

Negotiators for Meng and the Justice Department will speak again this week in hopes of reaching a deal before Donald Trump leaves office, the news service reported. Huawei officials are also holding out hope that Joe Biden's administration will be more lenient, the report said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 10:58 AM
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit unitholders vote overwhelmingly in favour of merger with Sabana Reit

AS expected, unitholders of ESR-Reit have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a merger with Sabana Shari'ah Compliant...

Dec 4, 2020 10:36 AM
Government & Economy

Japan may create up to 2t yen fund to promote green investment: sources

[TOKYO] Japan's government is considering creating a one trillion to two trillion yen (S$12.82 billion to S$25.65...

Dec 4, 2020 10:25 AM
Government & Economy

Margin for compromise limited as Brexit talks go down to wire

[BRUSSELS] European diplomats warned on Thursday they have made all the concessions they can in trade talks with...

Dec 4, 2020 10:01 AM
Government & Economy

Obama, Bush, Clinton as well as US President-elect Biden ready to publicly receive Covid-19 vaccine

[WASHINGTON] Former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton as well as President-elect Joe Biden...

Dec 4, 2020 09:55 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday; STI up 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares inched higher on Friday when markets opened, amid mixed trading on regional bourses and Wall Street...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Resident incomes fell in June, but employment levels bounce back

'Calibrated' GLS, falling condo inventory could revive en bloc market: analysts

Big tenants trading places as building owners make big changes

Covid-19 makes uneasy bedfellows of Grab and Gojek

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for