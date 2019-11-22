You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US says concerned about China's attempts to influence Taiwan's presidential vote

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 12:37 PM

nz_taiwan_221119.jpg
The United States is concerned about China's attempts to influence Taiwan's upcoming presidential election, the top US official in Taiwan said on Friday, as China stepped up pressure on the self-ruled island ahead of the vote in January.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TAIPEI] The United States is concerned about China's attempts to influence Taiwan's upcoming presidential election, the top US official in Taiwan said on Friday, as China stepped up pressure on the self-ruled island ahead of the vote in January.

Brent Christensen, the de facto US ambassador to Taiwan, told reporters in Taipei that the Chinese attempts are of concern to the United States.

Taiwan has denounced China for trying to interfere in its democratic process ahead of Jan 11 elections for the presidency and legislature, including sailing an aircraft carrier group through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Trump signs stopgap funding, avoiding government shutdown

World is building walls but Singapore must build bridges: Heng Swee Keat

Singapore business body calls on firms to take up sustainable employment practices

US charges Chinese national with stealing trade secrets: Justice Dept

China revises 2018 GDP up 2.1%, says will not significantly impact 2019 growth calculation

'Smart cities' urged to look beyond rich, white men

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 11:47 AM
Government & Economy

Trump signs stopgap funding, avoiding government shutdown

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a temporary spending bill that averts a government...

Nov 22, 2019 11:44 AM
Consumer

High spirits at Singapore's school for gin

[SINGAPORE] In a Singapore distillery, the smell of pine, citrus and flowers fills the air as students crush juniper...

Nov 22, 2019 11:39 AM
Government & Economy

World is building walls but Singapore must build bridges: Heng Swee Keat

[SINGAPORE] As the world builds walls, Singapore must go against the tide and build bridges, Deputy Prime Minister...

Nov 22, 2019 11:26 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore business body calls on firms to take up sustainable employment practices

TO help tackle inequality, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) is calling on firms to pledge their support for...

Nov 22, 2019 11:25 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Singtel to 'buy' on India associate's mobile tariff hike

DBS Equity Research has upgraded Singtel to a "buy" from "hold" with a target price of S$3.60 after the telco's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly