You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US seeks US$350m annual sanctions in Indonesia trade row

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180808_NAHWTO8_3525540.jpg
The US and New Zealand both won World Trade Organization rulings last year against Indonesian import restrictions on food, plants and animal products.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Geneva

THE United States has asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to let it impose sanctions on Indonesia after winning a trade dispute that it said cost US business up to US$350 million in 2017, a US filing published by the WTO showed on Monday.

The United States and New Zealand both won WTO rulings last year against Indonesian import restrictions on food, plants and animal products, including apples, grapes, potatoes, onions, flowers, juice, dried fruit, cattle, chicken and beef.

Indonesia also lost an appeal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The latest US filing said Indonesia had not complied with the ruling, so Washington was seeking annual sanctions to compensate for the damage done to US interests.

"Based on a preliminary analysis of available data for certain products, this level is provisionally estimated at up to approximately US$350 million for 2017," it said. "The United States will update this figure annually, as Indonesia's economy continues to expand."

Indonesia is still studying the US move to seek sanctions, said Oke Nurwan, trade ministry's director general of foreign trade, adding that the authorities believe Jakarta had complied with the WTO panel decision. He said rules on Indonesian food imports had already been revised.

The process of seeking compensation often takes years, and Indonesia is likely to contest the size of any potential sanctions.

There was no immediate sign of a similar sanctions request from New Zealand, which said last year that Indonesia's restrictions were estimated to have cost New Zealand beef sector up to NZ$1 billion (S$918 million).

Indonesia has been lobbying senior US officials to keep the South-east Asian nation on a list of countries that receive special trade terms under the Generalized System of Preferences, a facility that gives reduced tariffs to about US$2 billion of Indonesian exports.

The US Trade Representative's Office in April said it was reviewing Indonesia's eligibility for GSP in the light of Jakarta's imposition of a wide array of trade and investment barriers that create serious negative effects on US commerce.

Indonesia's trade minister Enggartiasto Lukita in July said he will advise Washington that Indonesia will remove trade barriers for US apples following a WTO ruling as part of lobbying for GSP.

Indonesia scrapped a quota system for beef imports in 2016. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

Higher summer bonuses push Japan real wages to 21-year high in June

Bookkeeping jobs slashed, more disruption on the way

Foreign currency borrowing at new high in Asia

Najib Razak to face new charges

China claims a victory on Korean nuclear issue

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro acquires Australian bus operator FCL Holdings for A$110m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening