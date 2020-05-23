US sees 1,260 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded a further 1,260 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing its total to 95,921 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The country has also officially logged more than 1.6 million cases of the virus, far...
