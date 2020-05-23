You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US sees 1,260 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Sat, May 23, 2020 - 9:15 AM

nz_medic_230560.jpg
The United States recorded a further 1,260 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing its total to 95,921 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded a further 1,260 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing its total to 95,921 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has also officially logged more than 1.6 million cases of the virus, far...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China reports no new virus cases for first time

Indonesia investigates data breach on 2.3 million voters

Canada leader Trudeau slams rise in anti-Asian attacks

UK to introduce 14-day quarantine for international arrivals

British PM's top aide 'broke lockdown rules': reports

Facing firestorm, Biden recants black Trump voters 'ain't black' remark

BREAKING NEWS

May 23, 2020 09:14 AM
Government & Economy

China reports no new virus cases for first time

[BEIJING] China on Saturday reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting...

May 23, 2020 08:06 AM
Life & Culture

'Real Lords of the Flies' shipwreck to become Hollywood movie

[LOS ANGELES] The remarkable story of six boys stranded on a remote island that has been dubbed the "Real Lord of...

May 23, 2020 08:00 AM
Transport

80 bodies recovered, more feared dead in Pakistan plane crash

[KARACHI] A total of 80 bodies have been recovered after a Pakistani plane crashed with nearly 100 people on board...

May 23, 2020 07:01 AM
Technology

UK eyes cuts to Huawei's 5G network involvement in wake of Covid-19: report

[BENGALURU] Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to reduce Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies...

May 23, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia investigates data breach on 2.3 million voters

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is probing how 2.3 million voters' personal information was leaked online, the election...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.