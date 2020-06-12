You are here

Home > Government & Economy
LATEST US DATA

US sees 1.54m new jobless claims as layoffs go on

That brings total initial claims since mid-March to 44.2m; numbers have been declining steadily in recent weeks
Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

DESPITE moves to reopen businesses nationwide, another 1.54 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, bringing the total initial claims since mid-March to 44.2 million.

Massive numbers of workers filing weekly jobless claims has become routine since the beginning of shutdowns to stop the coronavirus from spreading, but the wave has passed its peak and has been declining steadily and fell by 355,000 in the week ended June 6.

In an indication that some people are returning to work - or were denied benefits - 20.9 million people were receiving unemployment payments in the week ended May 30, down from 21.3 million continuing claims in the prior week. While that is dramatically higher than the 1.7 million average prior to the pandemic, the insured unemployment rate declined 0.2 points to 14.4 per cent.

Adding to the initial jobless claims filed in last week were 705,676 people who applied for benefits under a special programme for contractors and gig economy workers.

SEE ALSO

US cannot shut down economy again, Treasury's Mnuchin says

Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said that the report showed "another week of ongoing, gradual improvement in weekly filings". She added: "The decline in continuing claims was encouraging, signalling at least some people are returning to employment. States and businesses have reopened, but activity remains restricted and subdued, which will likely result in ongoing layoffs over coming weeks."

The data was slightly worse than expected but in line with the May unemployment report released last week, which showed the unemployment rate declining to 13.3 per cent from 14.7 per cent in April as the US economy added 2.5 million jobs.

However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the actual jobless rate was likely three points higher for both months due to workers who were misclassified as employed when they had been laid off.

Even with the signs layoffs are declining, the number of weekly claims remains higher than any single week of the global financial crisis in 2008, and the unemployment rate at a level not seen since the Great Depression 90 years ago. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Bright spots for Singapore despite less globalised world post-pandemic

US dollar shortage in March threatened to spark off another financial crisis

Singapore's role on global stage hinges on it being united, strong at home: SM Teo

Over 95,000 employers in Singapore to receive S$450m in wage credits by June 30

Asia, Euro stocks and US futures slump on Fed caution, virus fears

Fed forecast points to funds rate near zero through end of 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 12:27 AM
Banking & Finance

Eurozone bonds rally after Fed, supply deluge

[AMSTERDAM] Eurozone government bonds rallied on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled it plans years of...

Jun 12, 2020 12:11 AM
Energy & Commodities

US development agency proposes financing of nuclear power exports

[WASHINGTON] A US development agency proposed lifting restrictions on the financing of advanced nuclear energy...

Jun 12, 2020 12:02 AM
Stocks

SIX joins European stock exchange big league after sealing BME deal

[MADRID] Swiss company SIX on Thursday became Europe's third largest stock exchange operator by revenues after...

Jun 11, 2020 11:56 PM
Transport

Elon Musk weighs in on Tesla's stock again, this time with 'Lol' and an Internet meme

[LONDON] Tesla shares have been soaring in the weeks since Elon Musk said he thought they were too high. The chief...

Jun 11, 2020 11:45 PM
Consumer

Unilever picks Britain as best option as it ends Anglo-Dutch era

[AMSTERDAM] Unilever proposed on Thursday to ditch its dual Anglo-Dutch legal structure and create a single company...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.