You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US sees 1.54m new jobless claims as virus layoffs go on

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 9:38 PM

[WASHINGTON] Despite moves to reopen businesses nationwide, another 1.54 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, bringing the total initial claims since mid-March to 44.2 million.

Massive numbers of workers filing weekly jobless claims has become routine since the beginning of shutdowns to stop the coronavirus from spreading, but the wave has passed its peak and has been declining steadily and fell by 355,000 in the week ended June 6.

In an indication that some people are returning to work - or were denied benefits - 20.9 million people were receiving unemployment payments in the week ended May 30, down from 21.3 million continuing claims in the prior week.

While that is dramatically higher than the 1.7 million average prior to the pandemic, the insured unemployment rate declined 0.2 points to 14.4 per cent.

Adding to the initial jobless claims filed in last week were 705,676 people who applied for benefits under a special programme for contractors and gig economy workers.

SEE ALSO

Spike in black unemployment 'heartbreaking': Federal Reserve's Powell

Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said the report showed "another week of ongoing, gradual improvement in weekly filings".

"The decline in continuing claims was encouraging, signalling at least some people are returning to employment," she said.

"States and businesses have reopened, but activity remains restricted and subdued, which will likely result in ongoing layoffs over coming weeks."

The data was slightly worse than expected but in line with the May unemployment report released last week, which showed the unemployment rate declining to 13.3 per cent from 14.7 per cent in April as the US economy added 2.5 million jobs.

However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the actual jobless rate was likely three points higher for both months due to workers who were misclassified as employed when they had been laid off.

Even with the signs layoffs are declining, the number of weekly claims remains higher than any single week of the global financial crisis in 2008, and the unemployment rate at a level not seen since the Great Depression 90 years ago.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China needs to do more on market access, Merkel tells Li

Law of the sea disputes can now be heard in Singapore under signed agreement

Virus cuts G-20 GDP by record 3.4% in first quarter: OECD

More rental help for sub-tenants on State properties, even non-SMEs

Singapore will play role in shaping post-Covid-19 global order: Teo Chee Hean

Only Hong Kong can solve unrest, British foreign minister says

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 09:26 PM
Government & Economy

China needs to do more on market access, Merkel tells Li

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed in a video conference with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that Beijing...

Jun 11, 2020 09:15 PM
Government & Economy

Law of the sea disputes can now be heard in Singapore under signed agreement

[SINGAPORE] Disputes referred to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (Itlos) or one of its chambers...

Jun 11, 2020 08:33 PM
Government & Economy

Virus cuts G-20 GDP by record 3.4% in first quarter: OECD

[PARIS] Measures to curtail the coronavirus outbreak caused a 3.4 per cent drop in gross domestic product (GDP) for...

Jun 11, 2020 08:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit expects H2 distribution to be below 90% of taxable income

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) on Thursday said its upcoming distribution to...

Jun 11, 2020 07:59 PM
Government & Economy

More rental help for sub-tenants on State properties, even non-SMEs

THE Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Thursday that it has notified master tenants on State properties of their...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.