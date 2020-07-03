You are here

US sees 51,000 new Covid-19 cases, infection rising in 37 states

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 8:52 AM

More than three dozen US states were seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases, according to a Reuters tally on Thursday and the nation set a new record with more than 51,000 infections in a single day as a fresh wave of the pandemic spread across the nation.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] More than three dozen US states were seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases, according to a Reuters tally on Thursday and the nation set a new record with more than 51,000 infections in a single day as a fresh wave of the pandemic spread across the nation.

A total of nine states...

A total of nine states...

