US sees nearly 700 more virus deaths in 24 hours

[WASHINGTON] The United States lost another 687 people to the new coronavirus in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30pm (0030 GMT) on Thursday, according a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
It marks the eighth day in which the daily toll from the virus has been fewer than 1,000, even as the...
